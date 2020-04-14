The Muny Releases Statement About Remainder of 2020 Season

The Muny has released a statement regarding the remainder of its 2020 season. The company says that they hope to continue their summer programming as planned.

"Over the past several weeks, we have been developing several scenarios for The Muny's 2020 season, all of which will hopefully allow us to continue this great St. Louis tradition at some point this summer, provided guidance from health officials confirms it is safe and responsible to do so," the statement says.

Read the full statement below:

Our thoughts are with you, our entire Muny family, as each of us navigate these remarkably unprecedented times. We hope that you and your families are healthy and that you join us in our gratitude to all who are working tirelessly to get our community through this time.

Over the past several weeks, we have been developing several scenarios for The Muny's 2020 season, all of which will hopefully allow us to continue this great St. Louis tradition at some point this summer, provided guidance from health officials confirms it is safe and responsible to do so.

The health and well-being of this entire community is our primary and shared focus. Like you, we are closely following the guidance of our health and government officials and, by the end of this month, anticipate updates to the status of both the stay-at-home and gathering restriction order. After those national and local updates are made, we will finalize and announce our best, most responsible plan for The Muny's 2020 summer season. We remain cautiously optimistic that there will be musical theatre in Forest Park this summer!

In the meantime, we hope you stay safe, encourage you to stay in and invite you to stay connected and entertained through our social media channels! More than ever, we want to "meet you at The Muny".





