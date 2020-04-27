The Muny Announces Plans to Open 2020 on July 20
With careful and ongoing consideration, The Muny announced today a revised schedule to offer musical theatre in Forest Park this summer. Pushing opening night to late July, The Muny hopes to present five of the seven productions originally announced in the 2020 season, with the other two productions being postponed until the 2021 season.
The decision to continue planning and moving forward at this time with a modified season was made based on all available information from national and local health experts and officials. The Muny continues to monitor and adapt to the guidance of those officials with the best interest of the community in mind. If by June 8 conditions for a July 20 opening have not been deemed safe and positive for our community, the entire season will be postponed until the summer of 2021.
The modified 2020 season featuring new production dates includes:
- Chicago | July 20-26
- The Sound of Music | July 29 - August 4
- On Your Feet! | August 7-13
- Smokey Joe's Cafe | August 15-21
- Seven Brides for Seven Brothers | August 24-30
The two shows originally slated for the seven-show lineup that will move into the 2021 season are: Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins and Sweeney Todd.
"Since early March, The Muny team has been exploring every possibility that would give us the best chance of presenting a season for our audience so long as the environment becomes safe and healthy enough to do so," said Muny Chairman of the Board, Louis A. Cella. "Like you, we hope this situation continues to improve so that we may gather to celebrate our Muny magic once again."
"We're hopeful that by late July we will be far enough on the other side of this situation to have the chance to share a few nights under the stars together at The Muny," said Muny President and CEO, Denny Reagan. "Ultimately, the guidance of health and government officials will determine if this is possible."
"In this incredibly challenging time, it has been so gratifying how our subscribers, donors and friends have been telling us how much they hope they will get their Muny season," said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer, Mike Isaacson. "I'm so grateful to all of the creative teams and artists for their continued faith in The Muny." Current season ticket holders will be contacted personally with more information regarding their options and next steps. New season tickets for the five-show package are available now.
New ticketing dates are as follows:
- New season tickets are available now
- Season tickets will be mailed in early June
- Subscriber Exchange and Priority Presale: June 22-28, 2020
- Single show tickets go on sale: June 29, 2020
As shelter in place and gathering restrictions continue to evolve, walk-up service to The Muny Box Office in Forest Park is currently unavailable. However, tickets can be purchased online at MetroTix.com.
To stay connected virtually, and to receive the latest updates, please follow The Muny on their various social media channels, including: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Tonight (8pm), the stars come out to celebrate Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday with 'Take Me To The World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration'. The... (read more)
Update: Amanda Kloots Shares Good News on Nick Cordero's Recovery Progress; Doctors Will Implant Temporary Pacemaker
UPDATE: 'It looks like he had some irregular heart beating last night that scared [the doctors] enough to want to do a temporary pacemaker in Nick's h... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch LOVE NEVER DIES with Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues tonight with Love Never Dies. Love Never Dies will launch at 7.00pm BST tonight, 24 April and be... (read more)
Saturday Update: Nick Cordero Continues to 'Recover Well'; Hope to Remove Ventilator on Monday
Amanda shared an update today on Instagram, noting that Nick is 'recovering well and doing really well with the pacemaker. His heart rate has been und... (read more)
VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth and Shoshana Bean Perform 'Happy Days Are Here Again / Get Happy'
Kristin Chenoweth and Shoshana Bean performed the Barbra Streisand/Judy Garland classic mashup of Happy Days Are Here Again and Get Happy!... (read more)
Updated: Which 2020 Theatre Awards Are On? The Full List!
While the theatre community continues to adjust to a spring without Broadway, what would have been the 2020 Awards season approaches... with some majo... (read more)