The Muny Announces Plans to Open 2020 on July 20

With careful and ongoing consideration, The Muny announced today a revised schedule to offer musical theatre in Forest Park this summer. Pushing opening night to late July, The Muny hopes to present five of the seven productions originally announced in the 2020 season, with the other two productions being postponed until the 2021 season.



The decision to continue planning and moving forward at this time with a modified season was made based on all available information from national and local health experts and officials. The Muny continues to monitor and adapt to the guidance of those officials with the best interest of the community in mind. If by June 8 conditions for a July 20 opening have not been deemed safe and positive for our community, the entire season will be postponed until the summer of 2021.



The modified 2020 season featuring new production dates includes:

Chicago | July 20-26

The Sound of Music | July 29 - August 4

On Your Feet! | August 7-13

Smokey Joe's Cafe | August 15-21

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers | August 24-30



The two shows originally slated for the seven-show lineup that will move into the 2021 season are: Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins and Sweeney Todd.

"Since early March, The Muny team has been exploring every possibility that would give us the best chance of presenting a season for our audience so long as the environment becomes safe and healthy enough to do so," said Muny Chairman of the Board, Louis A. Cella. "Like you, we hope this situation continues to improve so that we may gather to celebrate our Muny magic once again."



"We're hopeful that by late July we will be far enough on the other side of this situation to have the chance to share a few nights under the stars together at The Muny," said Muny President and CEO, Denny Reagan. "Ultimately, the guidance of health and government officials will determine if this is possible."



"In this incredibly challenging time, it has been so gratifying how our subscribers, donors and friends have been telling us how much they hope they will get their Muny season," said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer, Mike Isaacson. "I'm so grateful to all of the creative teams and artists for their continued faith in The Muny." Current season ticket holders will be contacted personally with more information regarding their options and next steps. New season tickets for the five-show package are available now.



New ticketing dates are as follows:

New season tickets are available now

Season tickets will be mailed in early June

Subscriber Exchange and Priority Presale: June 22-28, 2020

Single show tickets go on sale: June 29, 2020



As shelter in place and gathering restrictions continue to evolve, walk-up service to The Muny Box Office in Forest Park is currently unavailable. However, tickets can be purchased online at MetroTix.com.



To stay connected virtually, and to receive the latest updates, please follow The Muny on their various social media channels, including: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.





