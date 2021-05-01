The Moms of Broadway: Spotlight on Kim

Click Here for More Articles on The Moms of Broadway

As Mother's Day approaches, we've got matriarchs on our mind. Some of Broadway's most iconic characters are moms- bold and brave, loving and nurturing- and we think they deserve an ovation. We're celebrating Broadway's most beloved maternal figures.



Today's mom is the selfless and sacrificing Kim from Miss Saigon.

Meet the Mom:

Kim, an innocent and naive Vietnamese girl, turns fierce and protective mother by Act 2 of Miss Saigon. Despite its end, Kim's story is one of survival. She suffers the brutalities of war and being abandoned in its aftermath, but she'll give literally anything to ensure Tam a better life on the other side of the world.

Most Motherly Musical Moments:

"You will be who you want to be.

You can choose whatever heaven grants.

As long as you can have your chance,

I swear I'll give my life for you.

No one can stop what I must do.

I swear I'll give my life for you."

-I'd Give My Life for You

"I had a dream for my son to belong

Not live his life in the streets like a rat

Then you must take Tam with you

You will take Tam with you

Then he'll get what I wanted for him

Tam's chance lies with you now, not with me."

-Room 317

If She Was a Flower... Kim would be a calla lily- simple and elegant, pure and innocent.

