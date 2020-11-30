The Martin E. Segal Theatre Center Announces SEGAL TALKS Week 28 

The Martin E. Segal Theatre Center has announced the new line-up of its new global series, SEGAL TALKS. Since the beginning in March the series featured over 100 talks with 150 artists from 50 countries.

York, US, and international theatre artists, curators, researchers, and academics will talk daily during the week for one hour with Segal Center's director, Frank Hentschker, about life and art in the Time of Corona and speak about challenges, sorrows, and hopes for the new Weltzustand- the State of the World. After a break in August the series will now also focus on Theatre, Performance and The Political, highlighting the Segal Center's 2022 New York International Festival of the Arts Project and the Center's Public Park Project. The Segal Center is the only theatre institution in NYC and the US creating new, original, daily content for the global field of theater and performance. The series was conceived, created and curated by Frank Hentschker in March 2020.

SEGAL TALKS are free, open access, without ads will be live-streamed in English from Monday to Friday on HowlRound Theatre Commons [howlround.com] and on the Segal Center Facebook [facebook.com].

This program is presented in collaboration with HowlRound Theatre Commons, based at Emerson College. All SEGAL TALKS are archived on HowlRound [howlround.com], and on the Segal Center YouTube Channel [youtube.com].

Send your questions during the live streaming at SegalTalks@gmail.com.

SEGAL TALKS Week 28 Schedule



WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 02, 2020

12 noon EDT



Samuel Buggeln

Join us for a conversation about curating, producing and presenting theatre and performance in the Time of Corona

Samuel Buggeln is a Canadian theater director and translator, and the founding Artistic Director of the Cherry Artists' Collective in Ithaca NY. In its five-year existence, the Cherry has presented premières of new plays from Argentina, France, Germany, Québec, Morocco, Serbia, and El Salvador, as well as commissioning new theatrical experiments based in Ithaca's histories and communities. Plays premiered by the Cherry have been published by Oberon Books and are forthcoming from Seagull. In NYC, Sam has directed numerous new works at the New (and original) Ohio Theatre, where he is an Artistic Associate; other NYC directing and development credits include NYTW, Atlantic, Clubbed Thumb, HERE, NYMF, TFNC, and JACK, alongside extensive work on new plays at the Lark. He has directed over 20 productions at regional theaters, is an alum of the Lincoln Center Directors' Lab, a member of the international theatermakers' network The Fence, and co-chair of the English-language committee of the pan-European new play network Eurodram. He has been a frequent faculty guest artist at NYU/Tisch, Hunter College, SUNY Albany, Ithaca College, and Cornell University. www.thecherry.org, www.buggeln.net



THURSDAY, DECEMBER 03, 2020

12 noon EDT



Helen Shaw

Join us for a conversation about curating, producing and presenting theatre and performance in the Time of Corona



Helen Shaw is the theatre critic for New York Magazine and Vulture. Shaw was most recently theater critic at Time Out New York and 4Columns.org. Shaw has written for ArtForum, American Theatre, The Guardian, Art in America, the New York Times, and TheatreForum, among other outlets. She is an instructor at New York University's Tisch School of Drama and a member of the New York Drama Critics Circle. She received a B.A. from Harvard University and an M.F.A. from the American Repertory Theatre/Moscow Art Theatre Institute for Advanced Theatre Training at Harvard University.



FRIDAY, DECEMBER 04, 2020

12 noon EDT

Bertie Ferdman

Join us for a conversation about curating, producing and presenting theatre and performance in the Time of Corona



Bertie Ferdman is associate professor at Borough Manhattan Community College and also teaches at The Graduate Center, CUNY and Columbia University's School of the Arts. Her research interests include site-based performance, urban dramaturgies, and curating performance. Recent publications include The Bloomsbury Handbook to Performance Art, co-edited with Jovana Stokic (Bloomsbury Press, 2020), Off Sites: Contemporary Performance beyond Site-Specific (SIU Press, 2018) and a reprint of her chapter "From Content to Context: The Emergence of the Performance Curator" in Curating Live Arts: Critical Perspectives, Essays, and Conversations on Theory and Practice (2019). Her essays have appeared in Theater, TDR, PAJ, HowlRound, Theatre Journal, Theatre Survey, and Performance Research. Her book, Curating Dramaturgies, co-edited with Peter Eckersall, will be out with Routledge in 2021.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You