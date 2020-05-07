The Martin E. Segal Theatre Center Announces SEGAL TALKS Week Seven

The Martin E. Segal Theatre Center has announced the fifth weekly line-up of its new global series, SEGAL TALKS. New York, US, and international theatre artists, curators, researchers and academics will talk daily for one hour with Segal Center's director, Frank Hentschker, about life and art in the Time of Corona and speak about challenges, sorrows, and hopes for the new Weltzustand- the State of the World. The Segal Center is the only theatre institution in NYC and the US creating original programming every day during the week.

Week Seven: Ismail Mahomed (South Africa); Natal'ya Vorozhbit (Ukraine); Amir Nizar Zuabi & Fidaa Zaidan (Palestine); Roberta Estrela D'alva & Dione Carlos (Brazil); Edouard Elvis Bvouma & Hermine Yollo (Cameroon)

The newly introduced ad-free SEGAL TALKS will be live-streamed in English on howlround.tv [howlround.tv] and on the Segal Center Facebook page. All the previous SEGAL TALKS will be found on howlround.tv [howlround.tv], the Segal Center Facebook page, and the Segal Center YouTube Channel. The Segal Theatre Center will raise money for theatre artists and companies. This work is in collaboration with HowlRound Theatre Commons, based at Emerson Collage.

Viewers can submit questions during the live streaming at SegalTalks@gmail.com

Visit www.theSegalCenter.org [thesegalcenter.org] or contact mest@gc.cuny.edu for more information on SEGAL TALKS





