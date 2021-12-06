The Majestic Theatre to Dim Lights Tonight in Memory of Craig Jacobs

The Majestic Theatre will dim its lights tonight, December 6, in memory of longtime The Phantom of the Opera production stage manager Craig Jacobs, who passed away November 22. Jacobs worked for The Phantom of the Opera from 1997 through 2014.

The lights will dim at 7:25 PM for one minute.

Jacobs' long list of credits include: Gypsy, Show Boat, Grease, My Fair Lady, Sweet Charity, The Rink, Beyond Therapy, Grown Ups, They're Playing Our Song, The 1940's Radio Hour, Chicago, and Good News.