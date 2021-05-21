The Mads Release OVERCOMING FEAR Short, Announce THE LOST MISSILE Livestream

Mystery Science Theater 3000 stars Trace Beaulieu ("Dr. Clayton Forrester") and Frank Conniff ("TV's Frank), known collectively as " The Mads," have released a new video on their official YouTube channel this morning,

OVERCOMING FEAR, a Coronet educational short 1950. The video, an excerpt from The Mads' January 2021 livestream A Night of Shorts 2, features Beaulieu and Conniff "riffing" over the PSA that tells the story of a young man overcoming his fear of swimming in a pool.

The premiere of the video coincides with the announcement of their next livestream on Tuesday, June 8 @ 8pm ET, THE MADS: THE LOST MISSILE. Tickets for the event are on sale now for $10, which includes a download of the event for those who cannot watch live.

The June 8 livestream will be the twelfth online event The Mads have produced in collaboration with Dumb Industries, which will find Beaulieu & Trace riffing on the 1958 film starring a young Robert Loggia.

Following the film, Beaulieu & Conniff will conduct a Q&A for viewers along with a very special guest to be announced shortly. Previous guests for The Mads' livestreams have included Mike Nelson (Mystery Science Theater 3000, RiffTrax), Bill Corbett (Mystery Science Theater 3000, RiffTrax), Kevin Murphy (Mystery Science Theater 3000, RiffTrax) Victoria Price (daughter of horror legend Vincent Price), Jonah Ray (host of Mystery Science Theater 3000), Dana Gould (Stan Against Evil), Andy Kindler (Maron, Bob's Burgers), J. Elvis Weinstein (writer for Mystery Science Theater 3000), Mary Jo Pehl (writer and performer on Mystery Science Theater 3000) and Rich Koz (host of MeTV's Svengooglie).

In 2015, Beaulieu and Conniff began touring movie theaters throughout the country as The Mads Are Back, offering their signature brand of quick-witted commentary (known to MST3K fans as "riffing") over numerous B-movies. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Mads quickly switched to the livestream format in July 2020 and immediately found a loyal audience, regularly pulling in between 2,500 and 3,000 paid viewers each month. Due to the show's popularity, they are expected to continue the monthly livestreams even after movie theaters reopen.

While The Mads have yet to offer any of their livestream recordings for sale, all ticket holders receive a link to download a recording of the show afterwards, as long as tickets are purchased prior to the broadcast. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will benefit The Friends in Need Food Shelf, a community-funded food shelf and 501(c)(3) nonprofit serving the residents of Cottage Grove, St. Paul Park, Newport and Grey Cloud Island in Minnesota.

Tickets for THE MADS: THE LOST MISSILE are on sale now for $10. OVERCOMING FEAR, along with several other education shorts, is available now on The Mads' YouTube channel.