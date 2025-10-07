The Joyce to Present the NY Debut of Compagnie DYPTIK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Joyce Theater Foundation will present the New York premiere of Le Grand Bal, marking the long-awaited New York debut of France’s Compagnie DYPTIK. Led by choreographers Souhail Marchiche and Mehdi Meghari, the company brings its fiercely physical blend of hip-hop, theater, and contemporary dance to The Joyce stage from October 28–November 1.

In Le Grand Bal, choreographers Souhail Marchiche and Mehdi Meghari, of Compagnie DYPTIK, ignite an unrelenting choreographic fever, channeling hip-hop’s raw energy into a larger meditation on confinement, rebellion, and release. Performed by a powerful ensemble of eight dancers, the work begins in isolation and erupts into a collective uprising where bodies can find no outlet but to move. With a driving score by Patrick De Oliveira, atmospheric lighting by Richard Gratas and François-Xavier Gallet-Lemaitre, and bold scenography by Hannah Daugreilh with painter Loïc Niwa, Le Grand Bal pushes its performers through cycles of frenzy and catharsis. At once theatrical and visceral, the evening becomes both a gathering and a reckoning—an urgent reminder of dance’s power to embody resistance and rekindle human connection.

ABOUT COMPAGNIE DYPTIK

Founded in 2012 by choreographers Souhail Marchiche and Mehdi Meghari, Compagnie DYPTIK is based in Saint-Étienne, France. In 2014 they established Les Studios Dyptik, their dedicated creative hub, which supports both their own repertoire and emerging choreographic voices via the TRAX Festival. Their work is rooted in the culture of hip-hop—not only as a movement practice, but as a platform for addressing urgency, identity, and social connection. With Le Grand Bal, they deepen this engagement, exploring how bodies respond to confinement, how they yearn to move, and how togetherness itself becomes resistance. Dyptik’s artistic language draws on multiple traditions—text, spoken word, global dance influences, visual design—each piece a blend of physical intensity and poetic reflection about today’s world.