The Jewish Museum Will Present an Exhibition Exploring The Zodiac
The Jewish Museum will present Signs and Symbols: The Zodiac from November 15, 2019 through September 14, 2020, featuring works from the Museum's collection that depict the astrological signs. Jewish communities, adapting and adopting local practices over the centuries, incorporated these symbols into ceremonial objects, synagogue architecture, and art even though rabbinic authorities reject astrology as part of Jewish practice.
One of seven sections that make up the Jewish Museum's third floor collection exhibition, Scenes from the Collection, "Signs and Symbols" explores the significance of a particular iconic element or motif in a variety of works. Objects on view in The Zodiac range from c. 1300 to the 1950s and originate from Austria, Denmark, Germany, Iran, Israel, Italy, Poland, and the United States.
Depictions of zodiac signs display distinctive traits and also emulate other traditions. In Jewish contexts the sign of Aries is often a lamb, in accordance with the Hebrew name of the sign (taleh or lamb), instead of the usual ram. Aquarius-dli (pail) in Hebrew-is a figure drawing water from a well or simply a bucket. Symbols were often divested of human representation, yet Virgo at times was rendered as a woman holding a flower following Christian tradition. Such depictions were often included in richly decorated works used to mark life cycle events and holidays.
A 1958-59 wedding scene by artist Ilya Schor is flanked by the zodiac. The twins of Gemini wear skullcaps and are ready to jump rope, a mischievous young archer takes aim as Sagittarius, a flying angel standing in for Aquarius pours water out of a jug, and Virgo has become a bride. Schor sought to create a style of art that embodied the folk culture of his Jewish childhood in Eastern Europe. This is one of two marriage blessings he made for his daughters as "a kind of artistic, historical, and spiritual dowry." Zodiac symbols also appear in a 1793 Italian marriage contract. A nineteenth century Danish urn, presented as a wedding gift, features the symbol of Virgo.
A Torah crown created at the Bezalel School in Jerusalem in the 1910s exemplifies the school's use of multiple techniques and materials with both Eastern and Western influences. An eighteenth century Torah crown and shield from Lwów (present-day Lviv, Ukraine) combine the zodiac with rococo forms common to synagogue design of the time.
Several objects on view are connected to specific Jewish holidays. A 1927 Purim wall decoration features fish for Pisces, the symbol for the Jewish month of Adar when the holiday is celebrated. A small Hebrew calendar for the year 5704 (1943/44) was created in secret in Theresienstadt, a Nazi camp-ghetto that housed prisoners between 1941 and 1945. Its cover is decorated with all twelve symbols, corresponding to the months of the Jewish year.
The exhibition is organized by Claudia Nahson, Senior Curator, The Jewish Museum.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) has secured worldwide licensing rights to smash-hit musical Beetlejuice from Warner Bros. Theatr... (read more)
Meet the Cast of JAGGED LITTLE PILL- Now in Previews on Broadway!
You oughtta know that Jagged Little Pill is officially in preview son Broadway! The new musical is inspired by the themes and raw emotions laid bare ... (read more)
Photo Flash: Get A First Look At Antonio Banderas In A CHORUS LINE
BroadwayWorld has a first look at the production of A CHORUS LINE now on stage in Spain, co-directed by and starring Antonio Banderas!... (read more)
Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel Will Lead WAITRESS in the West End
Waitress is delighted to announce that international bestselling artist Sara Bareilles who wrote the music and lyrics for the hit musical will be maki... (read more)
Alice Ripley Set to Star In Maltby & Shire's BABY in a Limited NYC Engagement
Out of the Box Theatrics' Founding Artistic Director, Liz Flemming announced today that Tony Award-winner Alice Ripley will lead the cast of a limited... (read more)
JAGGED LITTLE PILL Announces Ticket Lottery and General Rush Policy
Producers of the new musical JAGGED LITTLE PILL have announced the details for the show's digital lottery and general rush policies, launching today, ... (read more)