The Jewish Museum Announces Temporary Closure
The Jewish Museum has announced a temporary closure due to Covid-19, Read their full statement below:
"The health and safety of our visitors and staff is the Jewish Museum's priority. Due to heightened concern regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Jewish Museum will be closed to the public beginning Friday, March 13, 2020, for a period of two weeks.
All public programs and events have been canceled and refunds will be issued.
During this time, we will continue to monitor the situation and determine the need for continued closure.
Thank you for your support and understanding.
Please visit the Jewish Museum website for updates.
For information regarding Russ & Daughters at the Jewish Museum, please click here."
