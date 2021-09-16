The Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble Returns This October

The Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble, New York's premier improv troupe emerges with a series of hilarious - and immensely engaging events.

Their first production is The Marvelous Mrs. McCluskey, original concept and directed by Robert Baumgardner, running October 22 & 23; 29 & 30; November 5 & 6; 12 & 13. Tickets and more information available at https://www.irteinfo.com/tickets.

From the insane brain of Robert Baumgardner comes this veiled take-off on the Amazon hit show. Ernestine McCluskey's husband is an ex-con, her kids are stupid, so it's only natural she wants something more. She gets more than she expects when her clown nemesis becomes her manager and convinces her to try stand-up comedy! Desire, Disgrace, and Friendship all improvised...and you (the audience) are invited to play!

"We're thrilled to bring this show to life as it was on the schedule for 2020 - and you know what happened then!" artistic director, Nannette Deasy says ... with a smile.