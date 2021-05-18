The Global Fine Art Awards Announces The 7th Annual GFAA Award Winners

The Global Fine Art Awards (GFAA) program announces the winners for its seventh edition - selected from the 116 nominees, this year's awardees represent 5 continents and 18 countries following the year-long research process to discover the best curated art and design exhibitions and independent projects around the world.

The public announcement of the 7th annual Global Fine Art Awards winners takes place via GFAA Facebook today at 6:00 pm CEST (12:00 pm EST).

GFAA conducts extensive year-round research of more than 2,000 curated exhibitions and installations across the globe, designating awards for group and themed exhibitions, as well as awards for solo artist exhibitions. GFAA spotlights works produced every year voicing the connection of art to society's pressing issues as exemplified in two awards launched in 2017 - Global Planet and Global Humanity.

This year, in response to the global pandemic, GFAA launches a new award to recognize the indelible mark on the cultural and total global landscape and to recognize innovation and excellence in the field of art and design - Best Digital Exhibition or Online Educational Program.

The 30 award winners and honorable mention recipients represent the breadth and depth of artistic achievement that embrace geographic, demographic and gender diversity.

- 18 countries and 5 continents, including 7 international collaborations

- 67% emanate from museums or institutions other than the "top 100 visited museums in the world"

- 60% non-European/North American male artists

- 33% women artists (5 of 15 gender-specific awardees)