The Flaming Lips Release Their Tony-Nominated Track 'TOMORROW IS' From SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS the Musical

Thirty-five years into one of rock's wildest, weirdest, and most wonderful legacies, The Flaming Lips enjoy yet another career first in 2018. Though The Tony Awards may be over, the multiple GRAMMY® Award-winning Oklahoma band are honored to have received their first-ever Tony® Award nomination in the category of "Best Original Score" for their original composition "Tomorrow Is" from SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical.

An ebullient and empowering ballad with an uplifting message, the track remains a centerpiece of the acclaimed Broadway production. Front man Wayne Coyne recently discussed the nod, SpongeBob SquarePants, and so much more with Billboard in a wide-ranging interview.

To celebrate, The Lips release the original demo version of "Tomorrow Is" which The Lips have named "We Only Have Tomorrow (Demo Version)" on June 15 through all participating digital retailers. A treat for fanatics and fans of the musical alike, it captures the uncut spark of one of their most beautiful and moving compositions to date.

Click here to order "We Only Have Tomorrow (Demo Version)"

The original song was written by Wayne Coyne, Steven Drozd and Derek Brown of The Lips specifically for SpongeBob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical and included on the SpongeBob SquarePants, The New Musical Original Cast Recording. The album, which was recorded shortly after the show's Chicago out-of-town tryout, reflects the show's original world-premiere cast, including Nick Blaemire as Plankton. SpongeBob SquarePants is currently on Broadway.

Additionally, The Lips have just released their very first official "hits" and rarities collection on Warner Bros. Records, Greatest Hits Vol. 1. The compilation features WBR-era singles and album tracks on a single black vinyl pressing. It collates recognizable anthems from Transmissions From The Satellite Heart(1993), Clouds Taste Metallic (1995), The Soft Bulletin (1999), Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots (2002), At War With The Mystics (2006), Embryonic (2009) and their current album Oczy Mlody (2017) on a single disc. Meanwhile, the tracklisting for the Deluxe digital Deluxe 3-CD Edition of Greatest Hits Vol.1 also encompasses favorites from their WBR album debut, Hit To Death In The Future Head (1992), along with music from Zaireeka (1997), The Flaming Lips And Heady Fwends (2012) and The Terror (2013). The Deluxe Edition is rounded out by a full CD of B-sides, studio outtakes, and previously unreleased material-52 tracks in total.

