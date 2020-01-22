The Drunk Texts Finds New Home At The PIT - Full 2020 Line-Up Announced

After three years of sold out performances in the West Village, The Drunk Texts is making a move uptown to The Peoples Improv Theater! The 2020 season features a wide selection of classical titles with a contemporary twist, Shakespearean adaptations that classicize the contemporary and world premieres including a brand new adaptation to be selected by audience members through an online contest.

Buried for years. Forgotten by time. But now, they're coming back to life. Welcome to...The Drunk Texts. Join us as our team of professional thespians dust off a classical text, or a text made classical, in a performance that combines drinking games, improvisation and audience participation. A boozy twist on classical theatre, this interactive evening lets the audience vote on who takes the next shot and even volunteer to hop up for a crucial walk-on role. Drink along with us as we bring the bar to the classics...you may have heard of these texts before, but you've never seen them like this.

The Drunk Texts presents:

The Merry Busters of Ghosts on February 2nd

Tartuffe: Get Rich or Die Trying on March 6th

The Importance of Being Earnestly Friends on April 3rd

The Star Wars Prequels, or A Comedy of Errors on May 1st

Star Wars: Hope Renew'd on May 4th

The Country Wife Swap on June 5th

A Day of Independence on July 3rd

Harry I, or The Knave Who Hath Liv'd on July 31st

The Mock Tempest on August 7th

NEW WORLD PREMIERE on September 4th

Meaneth Girls, or The Tragedy of Regina George on October 2nd

All Hallows' Eve, or The Revenge of Michael Myers on October 30th

A Drunk Christmas Carol on December 2nd

Performances: All performances take place at 9:30pm at The PIT's Striker Stage

123 E. 24th St. (between Park and Lexington) New York, NY 10010

Tickets on sale now: $12, $15 at the door

thedrunktexts.com

Find them on the Web:

www.facebook.com/thedrunktexts/

www.instagram.com/thedrunktexts/





