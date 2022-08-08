Texas Church Performs Unauthorized Version of HAMILTON with New Lyrics and Anti-LGBTQ Sermon

The town of McAllen, Texas got a taste of Hamilton last week. The problem? Not only was the production (presented by RGV Productions of The Door Christian Fellowship Ministries) unauthorized, but the text was altered to include anti-LGBTQ messaging.

Howard Sherman first reported the illegality of the production, noting that the church was using the show as "a tool to spread messages that are contrary to the messages of Hamilton". He writes that the duel scene included: "What is a legacy? It's knowing you repented and accepted the gospel of Jesus Christ that sets men free. You sent your sinless son of man on Calvary to die for me."

A post-show sermon included: "Maybe you struggle with alcohol, with drugs, with homosexuality, maybe you struggle with other things in life, your finances, whatever, God can help you tonight. He wants to forgive you for your sins."

"I respect all faiths," writes Sherman, "But I cannot respect The Door McAllen for stealing material to serve their own purposes."

Representatives for the Broadway production shared the following statement:

Hamilton does not grant amateur or professional licenses for any stage productions and did not grant one to The Door Church.

On Saturday, August 6, we were made aware of the unauthorized staging of HAMILTON by The Door Church in McAllen, TX that took place on Friday, August 5, and their plans for additional performances. We issued a cease and desist letter for the unauthorized use of Hamilton's intellectual property, demanding the immediate removal of all videos and images from previous productions from the internet, including YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, their own website, and elsewhere.

Hamilton informed the Church after receiving a response to the cease and desist letter, that they could proceed with the August 6 performance, on the conditions that (a) it was not live-streamed or recorded; (b) no photos or videos of the performance be posted; (c) they not mount any further productions; (d) this limited permission was without prejudice, and we reserved all rights and remedies; and (e) we would be discussing this matter with the parties behind this unauthorized production within the coming days once all facts are properly vetted.

We would like to thank our devoted fans for bringing this to our attention.

Pastor Roman Gutierrez spoke to the audience in response:

The Door McAllen church, which staged two illegal performances of "Hamilton" over the weekend, now says it got the license to "perform our version" of the show from "the Hamilton team." A lawyer with the show "gave us the okay to continue last night," says the pastor. I'm not buying it for a second. My original article (with the update) is here: https://onlysky.media/hemant-mehta/a-texas-church-illegal-performed-hamilton-to-spread-anti-gay-bigotry/ Posted by Friendly Atheist on Sunday, August 7, 2022

Other recent shows from RGV Productions have included Despicable Me Play, A Christmas Toy Story, Beauty and the Beast Live Musical Play, and Elf Live Theatrical Play.

Licensing rights to perform Hamilton are not curently available. The mega-hit show is currently being performed on Broadway, in London, Germany, Australia, and on a North American tour.

Following the August 5 performance, the church announced that the August 6 show was canceled, though reports indicate that it went on as scheduled. OnStage Blog's Chris Peterson shared the below clip, captured on August 6.