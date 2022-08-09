Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dramatists Guild Condemns McAllen Church HAMILTON and Urges Audiences to Speak Up Against Unauthorized Productions

The Guild has released a statement on their stance on the unauthorized production.

Aug. 9, 2022  

As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, RGV Productions of The Door Christian Fellowship Ministries in McAllen, Texas performed an unauthorized, wildly edited version of Hamilton last week that has raised eyebrows across the country. The two illegal shows, for which they did not hold have the rights to perform, included vastly different dialogue and lyrics.

Today, the Dramatists Guild, which exists to help aid dramatists in protecting both the artistic and economic integrity of their work, has released the below statement:

The Dramatists Guild condemns The Door McAllen Church for its unauthorized production of Lin-Manuel Miranda's groundbreaking musical Hamilton, performed on August 5 and August 6, 2022, in McAllen, Texas. In addition to performing the show without a license, the Door McAllen Church changed lyrics and added text without permission.

We hold up the Door McAllen Church's brazen infringement to shine a light on the problematic pattern of some theatrical organizations performing authors' work without a license and rewriting the text without authorial consent. No organization, professional, amateur, or religious, is exempt from these laws.

No writer's work, whether they are a student who's just written their first play, or Lin-Manuel Miranda, can be performed without their permission. And it is never okay to change the words, lyrics, or notes, without their express consent.

For more on why you should not change the words or music without the writer's approval, please visit: https://www.dramatistsguild.com/dontchangethewords.

To report an unauthorized production in confidence, please call 1-855-71-WORDS.




