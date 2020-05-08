STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Students From UCLA, Hofstra, NYU, and More!

Article Pixel May. 8, 2020  

We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!

Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!

View the full database here.

Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.

Haley Abbott from Manhattan School of Music


Killing Me Softly- Roberta Flack
Click Here for More Information on Haley Abbott

Haleyann Hart from University of California, Los Angeles


Different Drum
Click Here for More Information on Haleyann Hart

Jenna Michelle Redmond from The University of Texas at Arlington


'I Will Prevail' from Wonderland
Click Here for More Information on Jenna Michelle Redmond

Sophia Delucchi from AMDA


Times Are Hard For Dreamers
Click Here for More Information on Sophia Delucchi

Emily Marczak from Hofstra University


I'm Not Afraid of Anything
Click Here for More Information on Emily Marczak

Gianna Roccaro from Manhattan School of Music


'The Gentleman Is a Dope' from Allegro
Click Here for More Information on Gianna Roccaro

Danielle Koenig from UCLA School of Theater, Film, and Television


Gooch's Song from Mame and Leah from DNA by Dennis Kelly
Click Here for More Information on Danielle Koenig

Halla Henry from Youngstown State


'In Short'
Click Here for More Information on Halla Henry

Alexandria Bagwell from Anderson University (SC)


Miss Byrd
Click Here for More Information on Alexandria Bagwell

Katejoule Carney from New York University


Performance Reel (including 'He Touched Me', 'Dyin' Ain't So Bad Reprise', 'Over The Rainbow', 'Both Sides Now', 'It Takes Two', and 'Carried Me With You'.
Click Here for More Information on Katejoule Carney


Next on Stage

