The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Students From UCLA, Hofstra, NYU, and More!
We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!
Haley Abbott from Manhattan School of Music
Killing Me Softly- Roberta Flack
Haleyann Hart from University of California, Los Angeles
Different Drum
Jenna Michelle Redmond from The University of Texas at Arlington
'I Will Prevail' from Wonderland
Sophia Delucchi from AMDA
Times Are Hard For Dreamers
Emily Marczak from Hofstra University
I'm Not Afraid of Anything
Gianna Roccaro from Manhattan School of Music
'The Gentleman Is a Dope' from Allegro
Danielle Koenig from UCLA School of Theater, Film, and Television
Gooch's Song from Mame and Leah from DNA by Dennis Kelly
Halla Henry from Youngstown State
'In Short'
Alexandria Bagwell from Anderson University (SC)
Miss Byrd
Katejoule Carney from New York University
Performance Reel (including 'He Touched Me', 'Dyin' Ain't So Bad Reprise', 'Over The Rainbow', 'Both Sides Now', 'It Takes Two', and 'Carried Me With You'.
