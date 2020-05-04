STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Students From SUNY Geneseo, Webster Conservatory, University of Florida, and More!

We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!

Samantha Tullie from New York University


Vocal Reel including: Warm all Over - The Most Happy Fella; Anywhere but Here - Honeymoon in Vegas; Evergreen - YEBBA
Danyel Renee Geddie from Baldwin Wallace University


If Pretty Hurts Ugly Must Be a Muhfucka (Monologue)
Wildlin Pierrevil from University of Florida


Moving Too Fast
Wylie-Gavin Lyall from Marymount Manhattan College


Singing Reel
Hallie Chapman from University of Central Florida


Home - The Wiz
Morgan Milone from SUNY Fredonia


Vocal Reel!
Caroline Allen from Oklahoma City University


Vocal Reel (My White Knight / Every Night at Seven / Part of Your World / Patience )
Erin Feldman from Webster Conservatory


Morning Person-Shrek/My House-Matilda
Amanda Ortiz from University of Central Florida


"Everything I Know"
Annie Levine from SUNY Geneseo


Natalya
