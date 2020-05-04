Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Students From SUNY Geneseo, Webster Conservatory, University of Florida, and More!
We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!
Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!
View the full database here.
Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.
Samantha Tullie from New York University
Vocal Reel including: Warm all Over - The Most Happy Fella; Anywhere but Here - Honeymoon in Vegas; Evergreen - YEBBA
Click Here for More Information on Samantha Tullie
Danyel Renee Geddie from Baldwin Wallace University
If Pretty Hurts Ugly Must Be a Muhfucka (Monologue)
Click Here for More Information on Danyel Renee Geddie
Wildlin Pierrevil from University of Florida
Moving Too Fast
Click Here for More Information on Wildlin Pierrevil
Wylie-Gavin Lyall from Marymount Manhattan College
Singing Reel
Click Here for More Information on Wylie-Gavin Lyall
Hallie Chapman from University of Central Florida
Home - The Wiz
Click Here for More Information on Hallie Chapman
Morgan Milone from SUNY Fredonia
Vocal Reel!
Click Here for More Information on Morgan Milone
Caroline Allen from Oklahoma City University
Vocal Reel (My White Knight / Every Night at Seven / Part of Your World / Patience )
Click Here for More Information on Caroline Allen
Erin Feldman from Webster Conservatory
Morning Person-Shrek/My House-Matilda
Click Here for More Information on Erin Feldman
Amanda Ortiz from University of Central Florida
"Everything I Know"
Click Here for More Information on Amanda Ortiz
Annie Levine from SUNY Geneseo
Natalya
Click Here for More Information on Annie Levine
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
VIDEO: 300 Artists Unite for Virtual Performance of 'You'll Never Walk Alone'
A Brooklyn College student and accomplished pianist has brought together a mix of 300 musicians from 15 different countries for a virtual video perfor... (read more)
Cameron Mackintosh Believes Theatre Will Not Come Back Until 'Early Next Year'
Producer Cameron Mackintosh chatted with Michael Ball this morning on his BBC Radio 2 show, where he provided his insight on what he thinks the future... (read more)
VIDEO: Preview Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall Birthday Celebration with Glenn Close, Michael Ball & More!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall Celebration will stream today as The Shows Must Go On continues! Fans ca... (read more)
Ted and Joseph Brunetti Launch Virus Protection Kit to Benefit Nick Cordero
Nick Cordero was admitted into an intensive care unit and diagnosed with the Coronavirus on March 31. Since then, his wife, Amanda Kloots, has been po... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall Birthday Celebration- Live at 2pm!
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall Celebration will stream on YouTube this Saturday, as part of The Shows Must Go On!... (read more)
Judges Announced For BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE Competition
BroadwayWorld announced today the judges for the NEXT ON STAGE competition sponsored by Broadway Records! Inspired by your favorite network TV singing... (read more)
A Brooklyn College student and accomplished pianist has brought together a mix of 300 musicians from 15 different countries for a virtual video perfor... (read more)
Cameron Mackintosh Believes Theatre Will Not Come Back Until 'Early Next Year'
Producer Cameron Mackintosh chatted with Michael Ball this morning on his BBC Radio 2 show, where he provided his insight on what he thinks the future... (read more)
VIDEO: Preview Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall Birthday Celebration with Glenn Close, Michael Ball & More!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall Celebration will stream today as The Shows Must Go On continues! Fans ca... (read more)
Ted and Joseph Brunetti Launch Virus Protection Kit to Benefit Nick Cordero
Nick Cordero was admitted into an intensive care unit and diagnosed with the Coronavirus on March 31. Since then, his wife, Amanda Kloots, has been po... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall Birthday Celebration- Live at 2pm!
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall Celebration will stream on YouTube this Saturday, as part of The Shows Must Go On!... (read more)
Judges Announced For BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE Competition
BroadwayWorld announced today the judges for the NEXT ON STAGE competition sponsored by Broadway Records! Inspired by your favorite network TV singing... (read more)