The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 4

Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION

We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!

Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!

View the full database here.

Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.

Lucas Beckett from Belmont University





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You