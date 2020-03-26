Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 4
We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!
Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!
View the full database here.
Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.
Lucas Beckett from Belmont University
Love Like This - Ben Rector / Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me - Elton John
Click Here for More Information on Lucas Beckett
Hannah Duncan from Coastal Carolina University
Monologue - It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
Click Here for More Information on Hannah Duncan
Bailee Endebrock from CCM
Clips of Here I Am - Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Here You Come Again - Dolly Parton, Change the World - Lysistrata Jones
Click Here for More Information on Bailee Endebrock
Usman Ali Ishaq from Ithaca College
Overjoyed - Stevie Wonder
Click Here for More Information on Usman Ali Ishaq
Mia Nevarez from Northwestern University
Breathe (In the Heights), Call Me (Blondie)
Click Here for More Information on Mia Nevarez
Zoë Grolnick from University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music
Arthur In The Afternoon/Music That Makes Me Dance/I'll Never Fall In Love Again
Click Here for More Information on Zoë Grolnick
Bradley Johnson from University of Minnesota
On the Right Track
Click Here for More Information on Bradley Johnson
Jaye Alexander from University of Michigan
My Eyes
Click Here for More Information on Jaye Alexander
Olivia Worley from Northwestern University
My Grand Plan from The Lightning Thief
Click Here for More Information on Olivia Worley
Rachel Post from California State University Long Beach
The Life of the Party
Click Here for More Information on Rachel Post
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Breaking: Tony-Winning Playwright Terrence McNally Dies from Coronavirus-Related Complications at 81
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that legendary Broadway playwright Terrence McNally passed away today, March 24, from complications due to coronav... (read more)
Laura Bell Bundy Has Tested Positive For COVID-19
Laura Bell Bundy has announced via Instagram that she has tested positive for COVID-19.... (read more)
Aaron Tveit Has Tested Positive for COVID-19
Aaron Tveit has revealed in an Instagram post that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He shared that he has been in quarantine since the Broadway sh... (read more)
Breaking: 2020 Tony Awards Ceremony Has Been Postponed
BroadwayWorld has just learned that the 74th Annual Tony Awards, scheduled to air live on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 7th from Radio Ci... (read more)
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Sings IN THE HEIGHTS To Raise Money for BC/EFA
Tonight Lin-Manuel Miranda hopped on Twitter for a quick Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids fundraiser.... (read more)
VIDEO: Alan Menken Reveals That HERCULES is Returning to the Stage
Alan Menken has revealed that Hercules will return to the stage!... (read more)
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that legendary Broadway playwright Terrence McNally passed away today, March 24, from complications due to coronav... (read more)
Laura Bell Bundy Has Tested Positive For COVID-19
Laura Bell Bundy has announced via Instagram that she has tested positive for COVID-19.... (read more)
Aaron Tveit Has Tested Positive for COVID-19
Aaron Tveit has revealed in an Instagram post that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He shared that he has been in quarantine since the Broadway sh... (read more)
Breaking: 2020 Tony Awards Ceremony Has Been Postponed
BroadwayWorld has just learned that the 74th Annual Tony Awards, scheduled to air live on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 7th from Radio Ci... (read more)
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Sings IN THE HEIGHTS To Raise Money for BC/EFA
Tonight Lin-Manuel Miranda hopped on Twitter for a quick Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids fundraiser.... (read more)
VIDEO: Alan Menken Reveals That HERCULES is Returning to the Stage
Alan Menken has revealed that Hercules will return to the stage!... (read more)