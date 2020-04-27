Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Monologues and Acting Reels Part 2
We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!
Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!
View the full database here.
Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.
Woody Brook from Brigham Young University
Thin Air from Amelie, monologue from Beyond Therapy
Click Here for More Information on Woody Brook
Gina Fonseca from Boston University School of Theatre
Dance Nation Monologue
Click Here for More Information on Gina Fonseca
Rae'l Ba from Pace University
Monologue - Milk Like Sugar
Click Here for More Information on Rae'l Ba
Taran Beasley from Ohio Northern University
'There's A World Out There' from Little Women, 'Adele's Laughing Song' from Die Fledermaus, and monologue
Click Here for More Information on Taran Beasley
Kiera Sheehan from The Hartt School
Paris - Gilmore Girls
Click Here for More Information on Kiera Sheehan
Taylor Congdon from DeSales University
Monologue
Click Here for More Information on Taylor Congdon
