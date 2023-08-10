The Character Annex Returns to The PIT Loft - Don't Miss the Next Generation of Character Comedians!

Catch the Show on Monday August 14th at 6:30pm.
The Character Annex is back at The PIT Loft on Monday August 14th at 6:30pm! Featuring brand new character material from up and coming character comedians in NYC, you're sure to see the stars of next week.
This month featuring: Aarushi Agni (@aarushifire), Allison Villaseñor (@avillasenora), Brandon Salerno (@brandonsactor), Cate Esposito (@catee31), Eliza Kingsbury (@edewlittle), Jacque Nelson (@jacquelu44), Kate Shine (@kateshine), Madeline Hinchion (@mad_hinch), Mimi Hanai (@yourdoseofmimi), and Olivia Weinshank (@saturdaynightliv).
Hosted by: Sloan Brettholtz (@foreverasloan) and Noah Friend (@noahfriend).
Tickets only $9.99! Click Here
