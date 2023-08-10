The Character Annex Returns to The PIT Loft - Don't Miss the Next Generation of Character Comedians!

Catch the Show on Monday August 14th at 6:30pm.

By: Aug. 10, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Review Roundup: BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL Opens On Broadway! Photo 2 Review Roundup: BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL Opens On Broadway!
James Monroe Iglehart, Michael Urie, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer Will Lead SPAMALOT; Ethan Sl Photo 3 Iglehart, Urie, Kritzer Will Lead SPAMALOT; Slater & Fitzgerald Join Cast
THE NOTEBOOK The Musical To Open On Broadway in 2024 Photo 4 THE NOTEBOOK The Musical To Open On Broadway in 2024

The Character Annex Returns to The PIT Loft - Don't Miss the Next Generation of Character Comedians!

The Character Annex is back at The PIT Loft on Monday August 14th at 6:30pm! Featuring brand new character material from up and coming character comedians in NYC, you're sure to see the stars of next week.

This month featuring: Aarushi Agni (@aarushifire), Allison Villaseñor (@avillasenora), Brandon Salerno (@brandonsactor), Cate Esposito (@catee31), Eliza Kingsbury (@edewlittle), Jacque Nelson (@jacquelu44), Kate Shine (@kateshine), Madeline Hinchion (@mad_hinch), Mimi Hanai (@yourdoseofmimi), and Olivia Weinshank (@saturdaynightliv).

Hosted by: Sloan Brettholtz (@foreverasloan) and Noah Friend (@noahfriend).

Tickets only $9.99! Click Here





RELATED STORIES

1
Jake Pedersen to Assume the Role of Boq in Wicked on Broadway Photo
Jake Pedersen to Assume the Role of Boq in Wicked on Broadway

Exciting news for Wicked fans! Jake Pedersen will be the new Boq in the hit musical. Learn more about the latest cast addition and get ready to see Jake Pedersen in action in the upcoming run of Wicked.

2
Video: What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains! Photo
Video: What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains!

What's Purlie Victorious all about? In this video, watch as Kenny Leon and cast explain!

3
National Black Theatre Joins PURLIE VICTORIOUS Producing Team Photo
National Black Theatre Joins PURLIE VICTORIOUS Producing Team

Learn about the exciting collaboration between National Black Theatre and the production team of PURLIE VICTORIOUS. Discover how this partnership is set to enhance the upcoming show and bring a unique experience to audiences.

4
Lincoln Center Sets Exciting Fall/Winter Season Photo
Lincoln Center Sets Exciting Fall/Winter Season

Get ready for an incredible season at Lincoln Center! Explore the US premieres and New York premieres that will be taking the stage this fall and winter. Find out what shows and events you won't want to miss.

More Hot Stories For You

Video: First Listen to 'Building Momentum' From HOW TO DANCE IN OHIOVideo: First Listen to 'Building Momentum' From HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
Tony Winner Melba Moore Honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of FameTony Winner Melba Moore Honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Jeremy Jordan, Mandy Gonzalez, Kara Lindsay, and More Join BROADWAY IN THE PARK at SOMA StageJeremy Jordan, Mandy Gonzalez, Kara Lindsay, and More Join BROADWAY IN THE PARK at SOMA Stage
HAMILTON Goes Digital With A Revolutionary Roblox ExperienceHAMILTON Goes Digital With A Revolutionary Roblox Experience

Videos

Video: What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains! Video Video: What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains!
EL MAGO POP's Antonio Díaz is Getting Ready for a Magical Broadway Debut Video
EL MAGO POP's Antonio Díaz is Getting Ready for a Magical Broadway Debut
First Listen to 'Building Momentum' From HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
First Listen to 'Building Momentum' From HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
First Look at THE SHARK IS BROKEN, Opening Tonight Video
First Look at THE SHARK IS BROKEN, Opening Tonight
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HADESTOWN
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
THE BOOK OF MORMON

Recommended For You