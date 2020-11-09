The Center For Fiction Presents THE FIRST NOVEL FÊTE

Tune in Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 6:30 PM ET.

The Center For Fiction is hosting "The First Novel Fête," a virtual celebratory cocktail hour preceding their Annual Awards Benefit on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 6:30 PM ET.

The Fête will celebrate the seven First Novel Prize finalists, including Amina Cain (Indelicacy), Maisy Card (These Ghosts Are Family), Hilary Leichter (Temporary), Raven Leilani (Luster), Corey Sobel (The Redshirt), Douglas Stuart (Shuggie Bain) and C Pam Zhang (How Much of These Hills Is Gold). The winner will be announced at The Center For Fiction's Annual Awards Benefit, which will directly follow the Fête.

The party will feature excerpt readings from some of NYC's finest actors including Marin Ireland, Leon Addison Brown, Eisa Davis and Morgan Christie as well as a chance to participate in live literary trivia games.

The Fête Co-Chairs include Carrie Howland, Jenna Johnson, Noah Ballard, Flora Esterly, Emily Firetog, Naomi Gibbs, Michelle Herrara-Mulligan, Siobhan Jones, May-Zhee Lim, Allison Malecha, and Soumeya Roberts.

To register online, please visit: https://benefit.centerforfiction.org/the-first-novel-fete

There is a suggested $20 contribution which will go towards the Center for Fiction's KidsRead/KidsWrite programs for NYC Public schools.

