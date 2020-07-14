The Cecilia Chorus Of New York Presents Their Music Director Mark Shapiro In Conversation With Amanda Lynn Bottoms

In the fourth episode of their free, online series You Heard Them First, The Cecilia Chorus of New York presents their Music Director Mark Shapiro in a Zoom conversation on July 20 @ 7:00 PM EDT with mezzo-soprano Amanda Lynn Bottoms, who made her Carnegie Hall debut with CC|NY in Beethoven's Missa Solemnis and was also the soloist in their May 2019 World Premiere of The Brothers Balliett's Fifty Trillion Molecular Geniuses. Finding and nurturing young vocal talent such as hers is one of The Cecilia Chorus's signatures.

Maestro Shapiro talks with this dynamic artist about her life, career, hobbies, and the extraordinary directions her creative energies are leading her today. Hear how she is adding her voice to a current and crucial discussion in Still We Rise: The Young Black Artist.

The program will begin with a meet and greet from 7:00 to 7:10, a conversation and Q & A with Ms. Bottoms at 7:10, and a sing-along to My Lord, What a Morning at 7:40. Scores are available at the registration page.

The event is free. Register for the program at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYufuGsqTMiG9bkgPm6VyT3cSgBAJVjC5-W.

Amanda Lynn Bottoms was dubbed by the Wall Street Journal as "poignant... a richly expressive mezzo." In addition to prominent concert appearances, she has sung with Opera Philadelphia and the Washington National Opera. Visit her at https://www.amandalynnbottoms.com/.

Mark Shapiro was appointed the seventh Music Director of The Cecilia Chorus of New York in 2011. The New York Times has characterized his conducting as "insightful" and acknowledged its "virtuosity and assurance," and "uncommon polish." The Cecilia Chorus of New York, winner of the ASCAP/Chorus America Alice Parker Award, was founded in 1906 and has evolved into one of the finest avocational performing arts organizations in New York City.

For more information about CC|NY, visit http://www.ceciliachorusny.org/ or call 646-638-2535.

