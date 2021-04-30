Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Cathedral of St. John the Divine Presents TUESDAYS AT 6 With Raymond Nagem

The program will feature Christ lag in Todesbanden – Heinrich Scheidemann, Christ lag in Todesbanden, BWV 625 – Johann Sebastian Bach and more.

Apr. 30, 2021  
In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the difficulties of presenting in-person concerts, the Cathedral of St. John the Divine has launched a weekly series of online music recitals, Tuesdays at 6, on the Cathedral's Facebook page and YouTube channel. These recitals feature the music staff of the Cathedral, performing both in the great space of the Cathedral's Gothic interior and in the more intimate surroundings of their own living rooms. This week, Associate Music Director Raymond Nagem will perform music by Heinrich Scheidemann, Johann Sebastian Bach, Paul Hindemith, and Margaretha Christina de Jong.

PROGRAM:

Christ lag in Todesbanden - Heinrich Scheidemann (1595-1663)

Christ lag in Todesbanden, BWV 625 - Johann Sebastian Bach (1685­-1750)

Sonata III - Paul Hindemith (1895-1963)

Prélude, Choral varié, et Fugue sur "Veni redemptor gentium" - Margaretha Christina de Jong (b. 1961)

For more information on upcoming Tuesdays at 6 performances and other online music experiences from the Cathedral, visit stjohndivine.org/music.

DETAILS:

EVENT:

Tuesdays at 6 - Raymond Nagem

DATE:

Tuesday, May 4th

TIME:

6:00 PM - 6:45 PM

WHERE:

Performance will be live-streamed on the Cathedral's Facebook page and YouTube channel, and will also be available on the Cathedral's website


