The Cathedral Of St. John The Divine to Celebrate The Season With JOY OF CHRISTMAS: PEACE ON EARTH

Featuring works by J.S. Bach and classic carols.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens On Broadway! See What the Critics Are Saying! Photo 1 Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens On Broadway! See What the Critics Are Saying!
Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With a First Liste Photo 2 Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Digital Cast Recording To Drop At Midnight! Photo 3 MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Digital Cast Recording To Drop At Midnight!
Video: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song in New Music Video Photo 4 Video: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song

The Cathedral Of St. John The Divine to Celebrate The Season With JOY OF CHRISTMAS: PEACE ON EARTH

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine rings in the festive season with beloved holiday concert The Joy of Christmas: Peace on Earth on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7 PM at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine, located at 1047 Amsterdam Avenue (at 112th Street), Manhattan.

This year's Cathedral Christmas concert features the Cathedral Choirs and Orchestra under the direction of Kent Tritle, Director of Cathedral Music and Organist and Bryan Zaros, Associate Director of Music and Choirmaster. The program includes Johann Sebastian Bach's splendid “Gloria in Excelsis,” American composer Amy Beach's “Peace on Earth,” and music of  20th and 21st-century composers Franz Biebl and Hannah Kendall. Throughout the concert, the audience joins with choirs and orchestra to sing favorite Christmas carols! 

The Cathedral's holiday concerts are some of its most highly anticipated performances of the year. The season continues on December 31 with the New Year's Eve Concert for Peace, a beloved Cathedral tradition since 1984. In 2024, choral and orchestra performances continue in the Cathedral's magnificent acoustic space with performances spanning history and cultures, as in the Spring the Cathedral welcomes back its awe-inspiring Great Organ in the spring after several years of cleaning and restoration.

For tickets and more information on Joy of Christmas and all of the Cathedral's upcoming concerts, visit the Cathedral's website.

About Kent Tritle

Kent Tritle is one of America's leading choral conductors. Called “the brightest star in New York's choral music world” by The New York Times, he is Director of Cathedral Music and Organist at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City; Music Director of the Oratorio Society of New York, the acclaimed 200-voice volunteer chorus; and Music Director of Musica Sacra, New York's longest continuously performing professional chorus.

In addition, Kent is Director of Choral Activities at the Manhattan School of Music and is a member of the graduate faculty of The Juilliard School. An acclaimed organ virtuoso, he is also the organist of the New York Philharmonic and on the organ faculty of the Manhattan School of Music.

Kent Tritle founded the Sacred Music in a Sacred Space concert series at New York's Church of St. Ignatius Loyola, and led it from 1989 to 2011. From 1996 to 2004, he was Music Director of New York's The Dessoff Choirs. Kent hosted “The Choral Mix with Kent Tritle,” a weekly program on New York's WQXR, from 2010 to 2014. Kent Tritle's discography includes recordings on the Telarc, AMDG, Epiphany, Gothic, Pro Organo, VAI and MSR Classics labels, and he received a 2021 Grammy nomination for the Naxos recording of Paul Moravec/Mark Campbell oratorio Sanctuary Road with the Oratorio Society of New York. kenttritle.com

           

About The Cathedral

Over one hundred years ago, the trustees of the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine conceived its mission to be a house of prayer for all people, an instrument of church unity, and a center of intellectual light and leading in the spirit of Jesus Christ.

Today, as the mother church of the Episcopal Diocese of New York and the seat of its bishop, the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine serves the many diverse people of our diocese, city, nation and world through the worship of God; pastoral, educational and community outreach activities; cultural and civic events; international ecumenical initiatives; and the preservation of the great architectural and historic site that is its legacy.




RELATED STORIES

1
Debbie Gibson Donates $81,000 to Actors Fund Home in New Jersey Photo
Debbie Gibson Donates $81,000 to Actors Fund Home in New Jersey

Learn about Debbie Gibson's generous donation of $81,000 to the Actors Fund Home in New Jersey, providing support to the entertainment community during these challenging times. Discover how her contribution will benefit actors in need.

2
Dick Van Dyke Special Coming to CBS to Celebrate 98 Years of Magic Photo
Dick Van Dyke Special Coming to CBS to Celebrate '98 Years of Magic'

DICK VAN DYKE 98 YEARS OF MAGIC is an entertainment special honoring and celebrating the legendary career of the iconic actor and performer. The two-hour tribute event will also showcase songs and archival footage from the best of his nearly full century career encompassing “Mary Poppins,” “Bye Bye Birdie,” “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” and more.

3
Exclusive: Get a First Listen to High From WILD ABOUT YOU World Premiere Recording Photo
Exclusive: Get a First Listen to 'High' From WILD ABOUT YOU World Premiere Recording

Get an exclusive first listen to 'High' from the world premiere recording of Wild About You!

4
Video: Watch West End Hopefuls Compete to Be the New Stars of MAMMA MIA! Photo
Video: Watch West End Hopefuls Compete to Be the New Stars of MAMMA MIA!

A one-of-a-kind theatrical competition is underway in the UK! A nationwide search was just launched to find the future musical theatre stars of global smash hit and feel-good musical MAMMA MIA!. MAMMA MIA! I Have a Dream is a brand-new eight-part series now airing in the UK. Check out video highlights from the latest episode!

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Newly Imagined PETER PAN Releases 'This Way to Neverland' SeriesVideo: Newly Imagined PETER PAN Releases 'This Way to Neverland' Series
Photos: Go Inside the First Preview of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on BroadwayPhotos: Go Inside the First Preview of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on Broadway
Video: Get a First Look at the Trailer for SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Nicole ScherzingerVideo: Get a First Look at the Trailer for SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Nicole Scherzinger
Debbie Gibson Donates $81,000 to Actors Fund Home in New JerseyDebbie Gibson Donates $81,000 to Actors Fund Home in New Jersey

Videos

Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway
Hannah Waddingham & TED LASSO Co-Star Perform 'Merry Little Christmas' Video
Hannah Waddingham & TED LASSO Co-Star Perform 'Merry Little Christmas'
Old Friends Lonny Price & Jim Walton Reunite to Celebrate MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Video
Old Friends Lonny Price & Jim Walton Reunite to Celebrate MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
SPAMALOT
THE LION KING
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HERE LIES LOVE
CHICAGO

Recommended For You