The Cathedral Of St. John The Divine Presents TUESDAYS AT 6: RAYMOND NAGEM

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine continues its ongoing series of online music recitals, Tuesdays at 6, streamed via the Cathedral's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

These recitals feature the music staff of the Cathedral performing in the awe-inspiring space of the Cathedral's Gothic interior. In the penultimate performance of this series, Associate Music Director Raymond Nagem will perform music by David Hurd, Johann Sebastian Bach, Trevor Weston, and John Philip Sousa.

PROGRAM:

Partita on "Detroit" - David Hurd (b. 1950)

Komm, heiliger Geist, BWV 652

Komm, Gott Schöpfer, heiliger Geist, BWV 667 - - Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

Pools of Living Water - Trevor Weston (b. 1967)

The Washington Post March - John Philip Sousa (1854-1932)

The final Tuesdays at 6 recital of the summer will be streamed on August 3. For more information on Tuesdays at 6 performances, and to find out more about the upcoming 2021-2022 season of Great Music in a Great Space concerts at the Cathedral, visit stjohndivine.org/music.

Performance will be live-streamed on the Cathedral's Facebook page and YouTube channel, and will also be available on the Cathedral's website.