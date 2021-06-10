The Cathedral Of St. John The Divine Presents TUESDAYS AT 6: RAYMOND NAGEM

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the difficulties of presenting in-person concerts, the Cathedral of St. John the Divine has launched a weekly series of online music recitals, Tuesdays at 6, on the Cathedral's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

These recitals feature the music staff of the Cathedral, performing both in the great space of the Cathedral's Gothic interior and in the more intimate surroundings of their own living rooms. This week, Associate Music Director Raymond Nagem will perform music by Johann Sebastian Bach, Orlando Gibbons, Kerensa Briggs, and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor.

PROGRAM:

Fantasia and Fugue in C Minor, BWV 537 - Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

Fantazia of Four Parts - Orlando Gibbons (1583-1625)

Light in darkness - Kerensa Briggs (b. 1991)

Three Impromptus, Op. 78 - Samuel Coleridge-Taylor (1875-1912)

For more information on upcoming Tuesdays at 6 performances and other online music experiences from the Cathedral, visit stjohndivine.org/music.

Tuesdays at 6 - Raymond Nagem, Tuesday, June 15th. Performance will be live-streamed on the Cathedral's Facebook page and YouTube channel, and will also be available on the Cathedral's website.