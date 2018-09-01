The Cast of HEAD OVER HEELS Will Kick Off the Season of Broadway Sessions

Broadway Sessions will feature the cast of Head Over Heels in its season kick-off, 9/6

BROADWAY SESSIONS is described as an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway guest each week. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (Bway Wicked, Aida,Footloose, Dance Captain Dance Attack web series) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano.

This Thursday night, September 6th, Broadway Sessions kicks off it's 11th year with a special season premiere starring the cast of Head Over Heels! HOH cast members will be offering up gay and queer themed musical performances in celebration of HOH's themes of love, pride and acceptance. RuPaul's drag race favorite and HOH's 'Pythio', Peppermint, will co-host the event.

