The Cast of FRASIER Shares Stories From the Set, Favorite Lines From the Show and More on STARS IN THE HOUSE

The Actors Fund has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily mini-online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services for those most vulnerable to the effects of virus.

Stars in The House continued last night (8pm) with a Frasier reunion: Kelsey Grammer, Peri Gilpin, David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, Dan Butler.

The cast told stories from the set, shared their favorite lines and more!

When asked if she had a favorite line in the show Peri Gilpin said:

"Oh my god, so many! My favorite line from Frasier is not mine, it was, 'Look out he's got a nug!'"

Jane Leeves shared, "One of my favorite lines, it wasn't even a line, it was just the way you said it, Kelsey, was, 'I stepped in something I could only imagine was an old burrito.' I'm saying that in my life all the time."

David Hyde Pierce jumped in:

"I have one for all of us, this is one, and Peri you were great, it was one where Roz had had an affair with a young man and was going to have a baby, and all of the emotions of all that. But his parents were coming to the apartment and she was going to meet them for the first time and she was so nervous, and Frasier said to her, 'Think of it this way, this is the genetic material of your child, you'll get a glimpse of what your child might be.' And she opens the door, and there they are, and they each have the biggest noses that anyone has ever seen. They had prosthetic noses on. We were trying not to react to these giant noses. And at one point they're sitting there and we've all got it together, and Eddie, the dog, comes running in and the wife says, 'Oh you have a dog!' And John Mahoney says, 'Yes, do you have a dog?' and she says, 'Yes, we have two giant schnauzers.' If you see the episode, we never got through it either. Even in the one that they finally aired, they had to cut while we were all just spewing mucus.

Watch the full episode HERE!

Frasier is an American sitcom television series that was broadcast on NBC for 11 seasons, premiering on September 16, 1993, and concluding on May 13, 2004. The show was critically acclaimed, with the show itself and the cast winning thirty-seven Primetime Emmy Awards. It also won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series for five consecutive years.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





