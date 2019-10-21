The Best Deals During Weird and Wonderful Week in NYC

It's the weirdest and wonderful-est time of the year, and TodayTix is here with the best spooky, funky, and festive events and shows to complete your Halloween season. Weird and Wonderful Week is Oct. 22-31, and you can get tickets from $25 to some of the city's most unique offerings. So grab a pumpkin spice latte, throw on that costume (if that's your thing), and get ready to experience New York City in all of its autumnal glory.

New York can be one creepy place-even when it's not Halloween. And Madame Morbid is here to take you back in time on a TKTKTK trolley to explore the Big Apple's sorted past. Get tix from $39 to this ride through history during Weird and Wonderful Week.

This is the ultimate party and the deal of a lifetime. If you're looking for a baroque burlesque immersive party to get costume-loving heart pumping, this music/opera/circus extravaganza from Company XIV is your dream show. Get more than 50% off VIP tickets to this must-see event during Weird and Wonderful Week. (Oh, and yes, champagne is included.)

Ever wonder what happens in a graveyard at night? Well 'tis the season to find out. Explore Brooklyn's historic GreenWood Cemetery where you'll encounter musicians, performers, and more exploring the trials and tribulation of romance. Get an extra $10 off tix for Weird and Wonderful Week.

Okay, hear us out: Yes, this seems like your standard theatrical fare on the surface, but Alexis Scheer's play is the show you need to see right now. Come on, it's about teenage girls summoning the ghost of Pablo Escobar. Who didn't have a makeshift séance in high school? Get exclusive $30 tix to this world premiere play.

Free food with a show is always the best way to sell us on a show, and BATSU is offering free Japanese treats and a sake shot with tix during Weird and Wonderful Week. Enjoy all this while you watch a laugh-out-loud Japanese-style game show.

Are escape rooms and code-breaking your idea of a good time? Well, magician and New York Times crossword constructor David Kwong is here to take you behind the "cradle of cryptology," i.e. The Riverband Estate. Step inside the High Line Hotel for an unforgettable evening of tricks and illusions - no potions required. Get tix from $59 during Weird and Wonderful Week.

There are two types of people: People who have never seen "Hocus Pocus" and people who don't know how many times they've seen "Hocus Pocus." But have you seen this musical cabaret tribute to the cult-favorite film? Get ready to celebrate Halloween Salem-style with a cast of Broadway favorites. Get $5 off tix during Weird and Wonderful Week.

"Golden Girls" transcends any season, and rather than starting your rewatch for the umpteenth time, check out this musical drag parody. (Even Betty White says these queens are better in the roles!) Get $25 VIP tickets during Weird and Wonderful Week.

Visit The Met and the American Museum of Natural History like never before with Museum Hack. Whether you want to see the hidden gems or the feminist art, get 20% off tix during Weird and Wonderful Week.

Trigger warning: This one is really scary. But if a good haunted house and a terrible scare is what you're looking for, then "I Can't See" will have you screaming in the dark. Get $29 tix during Weird and Wonderful Week.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You