Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The 7th Annual UNCLE FUNCTION CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR is Coming to Asylum NYC This Month

Cast includes Chris Cafero, Russell Daniels, Jessica Frey and more.

Dec. 13, 2022  

The 7th Annual UNCLE FUNCTION CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR is Coming to Asylum NYC This Month

It's the most wonderful time of the year! So celebrate with the season's most hilarious tradition: The 7th Annual Uncle Function Christmas Spectacular! This holiday-themed sketch comedy show is hosted by Uncle Function, 'one of NYC's premier sketch comedy troupes' (Broadwayworld.com), and will feature original sketches, musical guests, candy canes, and more. The Uncles will also be joined by very special guest uncle Tim Girrbach (UCB Maude Night) and special guest comedian Maddie Wiener (Comedy Central)!

For over 7 years, Uncle Function has performed sold-out runs at several of NYC's most storied comedy institutions, including Asylum NYC, UCB Theater and People's Improv Theater. They've been joined by numerous special guests, including Chloe Fineman (SNL), John Early (Search Party), Gary Richardson (SNL), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud/B'way), Ana Fabrega (Los Espookies/HBO) and many more!

The Uncle Function 7th Annual Christmas Spectacular will take place Saturday, December 17th, 2022 at 7:30pm at Asylum NYC - 307 W 26th Street. This will be their last show at Asylum NYC before the historic venue closes at the end of this month.

Uncle Function is a sketch comedy group based in New York City. It was formed in 2015 with the help of Tony Award-winning producer Ken Davenport (Kinky Boots, Spring Awakening). Uncle Function was founded by and features:

They've been hailed as "one of the smartest, silliest, and most seductively satisfying shows around!" by BroadwayWorld.com. NY TheatreGuide has warned: "You really need to take the opportunity to see this group before the apocalypse happens."

Chris Cafero (Inventing Anna/Netflix, The Other Two/HBOMax)
Russell Daniels (Titanique/Off-Broadway)
Jessica Frey ("The Characters"/Netflix, Sense & Sensibility/Off-Broadway)
Douglas Goodhart ("Discover Card Guy")
Joseph Lymous (JFL/Comedy Central)
Gianmarco Soresi (The Late Late Show w/ James Corden, "Hustlers")

Since their inception, Uncle Function has appeared on ABC News, The New York Times, BroadwayWorld.com, HuffPost, FunnyOrDie.com, and more. The Uncles have performed at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater (UCB), Davenport Theatre, Broadway Comedy Club, The Tank Theater, Ensemble Studio Theatre and now they can be seen on the third Thursday of every month at The PIT. With their signature blend of cerebral and silly humor and unrivaled acting chops, these Uncles, just like your real uncles, will make you laugh, cry, think, feel moderately uncomfortable and then send you back to your parents, forever changed.

Ticket are available for purchase here: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2214664®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.seetickets.us%2Fevent%2FUncle-FunctionHolidaySpectacular-730PM%2F518955%3Fttc%3D1356859?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1


TodayTix Black Friday

Related Stories
VIDEO: Common Reveals the Lessons Hes Learned From Starring on Broadway Photo
VIDEO: Common Reveals the Lessons He's Learned From Starring on Broadway
Common appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to discuss making his Broadway debut in Between Riverside and Crazy. Common also discussed what he keeps in his dressing room and reveals why he has to show up early for the show every night. Watch the new video interview now!
Jordan E. Cooper Launches Campaign to Save AIN’T NO MO’ Photo
Jordan E. Cooper Launches Campaign to Save AIN’T NO MO’
Jordan E. Cooper, the youngest Black American playwright in the history of Broadway, has launched the #saveAINTNOMO campaign in efforts to prolong the show’s run and boost ticket sales.
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/11/22 Photo
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/11/22
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 12/11/2022.
Interview: Antonio Cipriano on What to Expect From NATIONAL TREASURE Series Photo
Interview: Antonio Cipriano on What to Expect From NATIONAL TREASURE Series
After being seen on Broadway in Jagged Little Pill, Antonio Cipriano will next be seen in National Treasure: Edge of History on Disney+. BroadwayWorld sat down with Cipriano to discuss what National Treasure fans can expect from the series, what his days on set were like, and if his own fans can any original music from him in the future.

More Hot Stories For You


Lin-Manuel Miranda to Return to FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME in Las VegasLin-Manuel Miranda to Return to FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME in Las Vegas
December 13, 2022

Award-winning creator and star of Broadway hits HAMILTON and IN THE HEIGHTS, Lin-Manuel Miranda, will return to the stage for FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME at The Summit Showroom inside The Venetian® Resort on Thursday, Jan. 12, Friday, Jan. 13 and the 7:00 p.m. showing on Saturday, Jan. 14.
Photos: First Look at Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez in MERRILY WE ROLL ALONGPhotos: First Look at Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez in MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
December 13, 2022

Get a first look at photos of New York Theatre Workshop's production of Merrily We Roll Along starring Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez.
Photos: First Look at LIFE OF PI North American Premiere at American Repertory TheaterPhotos: First Look at LIFE OF PI North American Premiere at American Repertory Theater
December 13, 2022

Get a first look at the North American premiere of Life of Pi at American Repertory Theater.
Video: TITANIQUE's John Riddle Takes Over Our Instagram; Plus Watch A Clip of 'Seduces Me'Video: TITANIQUE's John Riddle Takes Over Our Instagram; Plus Watch A Clip of 'Seduces Me'
December 13, 2022

Tune into our Instagram story today as John Riddle brings you behind the scenes of opening night of Titanique at the Daryl Roth Theatre! Plus watch a clip of John Riddle singing 'Seduces Me' from the off-Broadway sensation.
Tim Rice Teases CHESS Revival- 'The Time Is Right'Tim Rice Teases CHESS Revival- 'The Time Is Right'
December 13, 2022

Just last night, Chess returned to the New York City stage in a concert event that benefitted the Entertainment Community Fund. Lyricist Tim Rice, who has long teased a Broadway revival, issued the a letter to the company and audience for the big night.
share