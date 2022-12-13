The 7th Annual UNCLE FUNCTION CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR is Coming to Asylum NYC This Month

It's the most wonderful time of the year! So celebrate with the season's most hilarious tradition: The 7th Annual Uncle Function Christmas Spectacular! This holiday-themed sketch comedy show is hosted by Uncle Function, 'one of NYC's premier sketch comedy troupes' (Broadwayworld.com), and will feature original sketches, musical guests, candy canes, and more. The Uncles will also be joined by very special guest uncle Tim Girrbach (UCB Maude Night) and special guest comedian Maddie Wiener (Comedy Central)!

For over 7 years, Uncle Function has performed sold-out runs at several of NYC's most storied comedy institutions, including Asylum NYC, UCB Theater and People's Improv Theater. They've been joined by numerous special guests, including Chloe Fineman (SNL), John Early (Search Party), Gary Richardson (SNL), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud/B'way), Ana Fabrega (Los Espookies/HBO) and many more!

The Uncle Function 7th Annual Christmas Spectacular will take place Saturday, December 17th, 2022 at 7:30pm at Asylum NYC - 307 W 26th Street. This will be their last show at Asylum NYC before the historic venue closes at the end of this month.

Uncle Function is a sketch comedy group based in New York City. It was formed in 2015 with the help of Tony Award-winning producer Ken Davenport (Kinky Boots, Spring Awakening). Uncle Function was founded by and features:

They've been hailed as "one of the smartest, silliest, and most seductively satisfying shows around!" by BroadwayWorld.com. NY TheatreGuide has warned: "You really need to take the opportunity to see this group before the apocalypse happens."

Chris Cafero (Inventing Anna/Netflix, The Other Two/HBOMax)

Russell Daniels (Titanique/Off-Broadway)

Jessica Frey ("The Characters"/Netflix, Sense & Sensibility/Off-Broadway)

Douglas Goodhart ("Discover Card Guy")

Joseph Lymous (JFL/Comedy Central)

Gianmarco Soresi (The Late Late Show w/ James Corden, "Hustlers")

Since their inception, Uncle Function has appeared on ABC News, The New York Times, BroadwayWorld.com, HuffPost, FunnyOrDie.com, and more. The Uncles have performed at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater (UCB), Davenport Theatre, Broadway Comedy Club, The Tank Theater, Ensemble Studio Theatre and now they can be seen on the third Thursday of every month at The PIT. With their signature blend of cerebral and silly humor and unrivaled acting chops, these Uncles, just like your real uncles, will make you laugh, cry, think, feel moderately uncomfortable and then send you back to your parents, forever changed.

