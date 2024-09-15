The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Full List of Winners

Your browser does not support the audio element. BETA

Alex Edelman, Billy Crudup, Jean Smart, and more took home Emmy Awards tonight.

The ceremony honored excellence in national television primetime programming, nominating TV shows that aired from June 1, 2023 through May 31, 2024.

The 76th Emmy Awards ceremony was broadcast live from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles Sunday, Sept. 15. It will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Emmy Award-winning multihyphenates Eugene Levy and Dan Levy hosted the show with presenters including Christine Baranski, Billy Crystal, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jane Lynch, Steve Martin, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Martin Short. Check out the full list of winners below!

Note: Winners marked as **WINNER**

The 76th Primetime Emmy Award Winners

Drama Series

“The Crown”

“Fallout”

“The Gilded Age”

“The Morning Show”

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

“Shogun” **WINNER**

“Slow Horses”

“3 Body Problem”

Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Hacks” **WINNER**

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Palm Royale”

“Reservation Dogs”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Limited Series

“Baby Reindeer” **WINNER**

“Fargo”

“Lessons in Chemistry”

“Ripley”

“True Detective: Night Country”

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba, “Hijack”

Donald Glover, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

Walton Goggins, “Fallout”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shogun” **WINNER**

Dominic West, “The Crown”

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”

Maya Erskine, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

Anna Sawai, “Shogun” **WINNER**

Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show” **WINNER**

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Takehiro Hira, “Shōgun”

Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Crown”

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski, “The Gilded Age”

Nicole Beharie, “The Morning Show”

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown” **WINNER**

Greta Lee, “The Morning Show”

Lesley Manville, “The Crown”

Karen Pittman, “The Morning Show”

Holland Taylor, “The Morning Show”

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry, “What We Do in the Shadows”

Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” **WINNER**

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, “Reservation Dogs”

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Maya Rudolph, “Loot”

Jean Smart, “Hacks” **WINNER**

Kristen Wiig, “Palm Royale”

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce, “The Bear”

Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear” **WINNER**

Paul Rudd, “Only Murders in the Building”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Carol Burnett, “Palm Royale”

Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear” **WINNER**

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Meryl Streep, “Only Murders in the Building”

Lead Actor in a Limited/Anthology Series or Movie

Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”

Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer” **WINNER**

Jon Hamm, “Fargo”

Tom Hollander, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans’

Andrew Scott, “Ripley”

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country” **WINNER**

Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Juno Temple, “Fargo”

Sofia Vergara, “Griselda”

Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”

Supporting Actor in a Limited/Anthology Series or Movie

Jonathan Bailey, “Fellow Travelers”

Robert Downey Jr. “The Sympathizer”

Tom Goodman-Hill, “Baby Reindeer”

John Hawkes, “True Detective: Night Country”

Lamorne Morris, “Fargo” **WINNER**

Lewis Pullman, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Treat Williams, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”

Supporting Actress in a Limited/Anthology Series or Movie

Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”

Lily Gladstone, “Under the Bridge”

Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer” **WINNER**

Aja Naomi King, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Diane Lane, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”

Nava Mau, “Baby Reindeer”

Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country”

Directing for a Drama Series

Stephen Daldry, "The Crown"

Mimi Leder, "The Morning Show"

Hiro Murai, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"

Frederick E.O. Toye, "Shogun" **WINNER**

Saul Metzstein, "Slow Horses"

Salli Richardson-Whitfield, "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty"

Directing for a Limited/Anthology Series or Movie

Weronika Tofilska, “Episode 4,” “Baby Reindeer”

Millicent Shelton, "Poirot," "Lessons in Chemistry"

Noah Hawley, "The Tragedy of the Commons," "Fargo"

Gus Van Sant, "Pilot," "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans"

Steven Zaillian, "Ripley" **WINNER**

Issa López, "True Detective: Night Country"

Directing for a Comedy Series

Randall Einhorn, "Abbott Elementary"

Christopher Storer, "The Bear" **WINNER**

Ramy Youssef, "The Bear"

Guy Ritchie, "The Gentlemen"

Lucia Aniello, "Hacks"

Mary Lou Belli, "The Ms. Pat Show"

Writing for a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Christopher Storer, "The Bear"

Meredith Scardino, Sam Means, "Girls5eva"

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, "Hacks" **WINNER**

Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider, "The Other Two"

Jake Bender, Zach Dunn, "What We Do in the Shadows"

Writing for a Variety Special

Alex Edelman, "Alex Edelman: Just for Us" **WINNER**

Jacqueline Novak, "Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees"

John Early, "John Early: Now More Than Ever"

Mike Birbiglia, "Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool"

Jamie Abrahams, Rory Albanese, Amberia Allen, Tony Barbieri, Jonathan Bines, Joelle Boucai, Bryan Cook, Blaire Erskine, Devin Field, Gary Greenberg, Josh Halloway, Eric Immerman, Jesse Joyce, Jimmy Kimmel, Carol Leifer, Jon Macks, Mitch Marchand, Gregory Martin, Jesse McLaren, Molly McNearney, Keaton Patti, Danny Ricker, Louis Virtel, and Troy Walker, "The Oscars"

Writing for a Drama Series

Peter Morgan, Meriel Sheibani-Clare, "The Crown"

Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner, "Fallout"

Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"

Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks, "Shogun"

Rachel Kondo, Caillin Puente, "Shogun"

Will Smith, "Slow Horses" **WINNER**

Writing for a Limited/Anthology Series or Movie

Richard Gadd, "Baby Reindeer" **WINNER**

Charlie Brooker, "Black Mirror"

Noah Hawley, "Fargo"

Ron Nyswaner, "Fellow Travelers"

Steven Zaillian, "Ripley"

Issa López, "True Detective: Night Country"

Variety Talk Series

"The Daily Show" **WINNER**

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"Late Night With Seth Meyers"

"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"

Reality Competition Program

"The Amazing Race"

"RuPaul’s Drag Race"

"The Traitors" **WINNER**

"Top Chef"

"The Voice"

Scripted Variety Series

"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" **WINNER**

"Saturday Night Live"