The 4th Annual Chanukahstravaganza: Brighter Than Ever Returns to Union Hall
The fourth annual Chanukahstravaganza: Brighter Than Ever is returning to Union Hall Saturday, December 21st at 7:30 PM. This brilliant, benefit show has been a smashing success the last three years, and 2019's edition promises to be the biggest Chanukahstravaganza yet! This year's lineup features performers such as Josh Gondelman, Alison Lieby, Anna Roisman and more! All proceeds will be donated to the Center For Advancing Holocaust Survivor Care, and audience members will have even more chances to give this year as raffle tickets will be on sale during the event for a veritable smorgasbord of exciting prizes!
Featuring:
Josh Gondelman (Last Week Tonight, Desus and Mero)
Alison Leiby (The President Show, The New York Times)
Anna Roisman (The Unemployed Show, Funny or Die)
Jess Salomon (The Tonight Show with Jimmy Falon, Just For Laughs)
Charlie Bardey (Vulture, August Exploration)
Yaari Nadav Tal (Vulture)
And MORE!
*lineup subject to change
Date: Saturday, December 21, 2019
Time: Doors: 7 PM / Show: 7:30 PM
Price: $10 online, $12 door
Ticket Link: https://www.unionhallny.com/e/the-fourth-annual-chanukahstravaganza-brighter-than-ever-76816116071/
