The 2025 Thurber Prize for American Humor To Be Awarded This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 2025 Thurber Prize for American Humor will return to New York City for a truly exceptional evening of celebration, laughter, and literary achievement on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 54 Below (254 W 54th St, New York, NY). After several years, the event will once again bring together some of the brightest minds in American humor.

Paul Noth, a revered cartoonist whose work has been featured regularly in The New Yorker, will be honored with the 2025 Thurber Prize for American Humor in Cartoon Art. Noth has left a lasting impact on the landscape of American humor, with his work also extending to animated shorts for Saturday Night Live and Late Night with Conan O'Brien. His cartoons continue to provoke, entertain, and captivate audiences.

The writing award winner will be announced live during the show where the finalists for this year's honor are:

● Alexandra Petri's US History by Alexandra Petri

● Griefstrike! by Jason Roeder

● The Society of Shame by Jane Roper

Tickets for the 2025 Thurber Prize show are available now, and each includes an open bar and dinner. It's set to be a night of laughter, connection, and recognition as we honor the very best in American humor.

“We are thrilled to return to New York City for this important celebration of humor, artistry, and creative voices,” said Laurie Lathan, Executive Director of Thurber House.

“The 2025 show promises to be a vibrant and unforgettable evening, bringing together the country's best and brightest in humor writing and cartoon art, and we can't wait to share this night with all of our guests.”

Tickets are limited, and can be purchased at https://www.thurberhouse.org/spring-events-2025/the-2025-thurber-prize-for-american-humor or givebutter.com/tp25 or at 54 Below: https://54below.org/events/the-2025-thurber-prize-for-american-humor/

About Thurber House:

The Thurber Prize is produced by Thurber House and is sponsored by Nationwide and The Kridler Family Fund. Thurber House is a nonprofit literary arts hub, James Thurber museum, and historic landmark. It serves as a gathering place for readers, writers, and artists of all ages, offering programs and events that celebrate humor and the art of storytelling.