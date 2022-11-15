Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The 14th Annual Dancers Over 40 Legacy Awards and Holiday Dinner To Honor Loni Ackerman

Each honoree holds a special place in the world of dance and have all contributed to promoting Dancers over 40 and the History, Legacy and Lives of the community.

Nov. 15, 2022  

The 14th Annual Dancers Over 40 Legacy Awards and Holiday Dinner To Honor Loni Ackerman

The 14th Annual Dancers Over 40 Legacy Awards and Holiday Dinner will be presented on Monday, December 5th 2022 at Lips Restaurant, 6-9pm, 227 East 56th St. NY, NY.

This celebration is honoring their members Loni Ackerman (Bwdy: Starring roles in Evita, Cats, The Magic Show, So Long 174th Street), Linda Rose Iennaco (Bwdy: No, No Nannette), Yvonne Puckett (TV's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, films and stage), Roger Puckett (NY World's Fair's To Broadway with Love, Triton Gallery), Bobby Hedglin-Taylor (Bwd'y: Theatrical circus trainer for Pippin, Chaplin) and international recording star Caterina Valente (Grammy nominee, DO40's Advisory Board) and hosted by celebrated journalist, theater critic and nightlife columnist Michael Musto. There will be guest speakers and performances, this year featuring Boudoir LeFleur, Busted and Lala Wiggy, along with the always wonderfully delicious full-course meal.

Each honoree holds a special place in the world of dance and have all contributed to promoting Dancers over 40 and the History, Legacy and Lives of our community. These six performers whose careers span over 60 years in show business have worked with all the greats in the entertainment industry, and have contributed financially as well as participating in our socials, panels and performances over the years.

Dancers Over 40 is an all-volunteer, membership-driven non-profit arts organization dedicated to preserving the History, Legacy and Lives of our mature creative community, while sharing the knowledge with the younger generation just beginning their careers. The event will be videotaped and donated to the Jerome Robbins Dance Division of the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

General admission tickets are on sale now! $55.00 for non-members $45.00 for members of DO40 with discount code. Reservations: Telecharge, 212-239-6200 or www.telecharge.com; DO40 members call 212-947-8844 or www.telechargeoffers.com with discount code. For more information, call the DO40 Hotline at 212-330-7016 or email at dancersover40@aol.com.




Related Stories
KPOP Cancels Tonights Performance Due to Covid Cases in the Company Photo
KPOP Cancels Tonight's Performance Due to Covid Cases in the Company
Due to COVID cases within the company, this evening's performance of KPOP, November 15, has been canceled. 
Jelani Remy & More to Lead STARTING UP Industry Presentations Photo
Jelani Remy & More to Lead STARTING UP Industry Presentations
The new musical comedy Starting Up with book, music, & lyrics by Garett Press, directed by Jen Wineman, and with musical direction by Julianne Merrill, will receive a special industry presentation in New York City on December 1 & 2 at Pearl Studios.
Video: Elton John Reflects on THE LION KINGs Lasting Impact Photo
Video: Elton John Reflects on THE LION KING's Lasting Impact
Watch Sir Elton John reflect on the enduring magic of THE LION KING in celebration of its 25th anniversary.
DEATH OF A SALESMAN to Launch Salesman for Everyone Initiative Photo
DEATH OF A SALESMAN to Launch 'Salesman for Everyone' Initiative
Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman has announced “Salesman for Everyone” in partnership with Broadway For All, a Tony Award-honored, Manhattan-based national nonprofit that equips young artists and professionals with the programming, community and vision to build a more inclusive and powerful arts industry.

More Hot Stories For You


KPOP Cancels Tonight's Performance Due to Covid Cases in the CompanyKPOP Cancels Tonight's Performance Due to Covid Cases in the Company
November 15, 2022

Due to COVID cases within the company, this evening's performance of KPOP, November 15, has been canceled. 
Jelani Remy, Tiffany Engen, Jay Armstrong Johnson & More to Star in STARTING UP: THE MUSICAL Industry PresentationsJelani Remy, Tiffany Engen, Jay Armstrong Johnson & More to Star in STARTING UP: THE MUSICAL Industry Presentations
November 15, 2022

The new musical comedy Starting Up with book, music, & lyrics by Garett Press, directed by Jen Wineman, and with musical direction by Julianne Merrill, will receive a special industry presentation in New York City on December 1 & 2 at Pearl Studios.
Video: Elton John Reflects on THE LION KING's Lasting ImpactVideo: Elton John Reflects on THE LION KING's Lasting Impact
November 15, 2022

Watch Sir Elton John reflect on the enduring magic of THE LION KING in celebration of its 25th anniversary.
DEATH OF A SALESMAN Partners With Broadway for All on Initiative to Provide Tickets to Underrepresented AudiencesDEATH OF A SALESMAN Partners With Broadway for All on Initiative to Provide Tickets to Underrepresented Audiences
November 15, 2022

Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman has announced “Salesman for Everyone” in partnership with Broadway For All, a Tony Award-honored, Manhattan-based national nonprofit that equips young artists and professionals with the programming, community and vision to build a more inclusive and powerful arts industry.
Broadway Community Celebrates Launch of Derek McLane and Eila Mell's New Book DESIGNING BROADWAYBroadway Community Celebrates Launch of Derek McLane and Eila Mell's New Book DESIGNING BROADWAY
November 15, 2022

The Broadway community celebrated the launch of the new book Designing Broadway by Eila Mell and Tony & Emmy Award winner Derek McLane currently represented on Broadway by Moulin Rouge!, MJ the Musical and Almost Famous. This event was hosted by Tony winning director Kenny Leon.