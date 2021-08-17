Terence Anthony's The House of the Negro Insane Is Unlike Any Story You've Heard Before

A poetic, historical drama

In 1935, Taft State Hospital was one of seven psychiatric facilities in the US exclusively for "insane and idiotic negroes." Attius has been locked up at Taft for over a decade and has found some sense of peace building coffins. When two new patients interrupt his path to survival and ask him to help them escape, Attius dares to dream of a life outside of the confining walls.

Only available through August 27.

Ticket Prices

There are various price options to listen to the audio drama. This pay-what-you-can system allows each patron to select the ticket price that is best for them.

Once you click "play," you will have 24 hours to finish the audio drama. Please note, this is not after you purchase a ticket. Your 24 hours start when you begin listening to the audio drama.

Purchase Tickets for Sheepdog Online HERE