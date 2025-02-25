Teatro SEA Announces New Spring Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Teatro SEA has announced its Spring 2025 SEAson, bringing bilingual performances, cultural exchanges, and dynamic theatrical experiences for audiences of all ages. After over a year of renovations at our home, The Clemente, Teatro SEA will continue its programming at Punto SEA, its intimate cabaret space, ensuring that theater lovers can still experience the magic of live performances.

The season kicks off with Cultural Exchange Week with Cuba, beginning March 20 on World Day of Theatre for Children, featuring the Theatrical Concert of "Corazón Feliz" with Rochy Ameneiro in collaboration with Cuba's Teatro de Las Estaciones.

On March 21, World Puppetry Day, Teatro SEA presents the documentary Puppetry in the Hispanic Caribbean, Episode 1: Cuba, directed by Manuel Antonio Morán and Kristian Otero, followed by a panel discussion led by Yudd Favier. The event continues with Lorca's La niña que riega la albahaca, adapted and performed by Rubén Darío Salazar, with designs by Zenén Calero, both recipients of Cuba's National Theater Award. This celebration highlights the rich tradition of puppetry in the Caribbean and its profound impact on storytelling and education.

To celebrate World Theatre Day and Women's Month, Teatro SEA will present "Rose" by Martin Sherman, directed by Silvio Gressani, on Thursday, March 27 at 8pm. A tour de force in which actress Susana Yasan tells us a deeply moving story, which resonates as a tribute to perseverance and hope in the darkest moments of human history.

The 16th season of MicroTeatro NY - Directors Showcase begins on April 11 and this time features four talented directors who are members of Teatro SEA: Gara Roda (Spain) Third Track, George Riverón (Cuba) La trampa del silencio, Martín Chamorro (Argentina) Todo lo que pasó, and Askel Tang (Argentina) El reencuentro. Each director will present a short play spanning various genres, from musical theater to drama and comedy. Performances will continue, alternating every Friday from April 11 to June 13 at 8:00 PM.

For family audiences, Teatro SEA brings back beloved productions on Saturdays at 3:00 PM, including:

César Chávez and the Migrants - Honoring the labor rights leader's legacy.

The Journey of Pura Belpré's Tales - A new production celebrating the legacy of the first Puerto Rican librarian in NYC.

Rancho Tales - A delightful musical experience for babies and toddlers.

Some of these performances will be featured in Teatro Fest 2025 (March -April), a city-wide Latinx theater festival organized by the Alliance of Teatros Latinos, NY.

"Our new season is a celebration of live theater's ability to connect communities, share stories, and keep traditions alive," said Dr. Manuel Morán, founder and artistic director of Teatro SEA. "Despite the ongoing renovations challenges, we remain committed to providing a space for audiences to experience the richness of Latin American culture and the transformative power of the performing arts. See you at the theater!"