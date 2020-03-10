Teatro 220 to Debut at the Improv Asylum with DEMENCIA LATINA CON TEATRO 220

The electrifying and awarded improv group Teatro 220 debuts at the Improv Asylum with their show "Demencia Latina con Teatro 220" on Saturday March 21 with a second performance on Saturday April 18, 2020. Both performances will take place at The Improv Asylum NYC 307 W 26th Street, at 11:30 pm. LET'S GET CRAZY!

For just one night, forget about, taxes, the MTA, the cold, the terrible coffee, the rent, and embrace being Latino with our show! Come get crazy with us for a night of improv comedy COMPLETELY IN SPANISH!

Teatro 220, currently integrated by actors, Luis Ponce, Braulio Basilio, Ursula Tinoco, Andrés López-Alicea, Christopher Cuevas Feliciano and Amanda Figueroa as a special guest, invites you to enjoy a night of fun, laughter, and entertainment latin style.

During their trajectory, Teatro 220's theatrical productions have been awarded by their high quality and genuine comedy. The group's creativity, imagination and originality has earned New York's latin community's respect and recognition with several HOLA, LATA, ACE and ATI awards and nominations in multiple categories.

"Our performances have the particularity of integrating our audience, creating and active experience for the spectator. Every show is different and we never know what will happen. This makes every night refreshing and full of expectations." Teatro 220





