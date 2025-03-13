Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) is coming to A.R.T. this spring! The production will open on May 30th. Written by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan and designed by Soutra Gilmour, the production previously played in the West End.

The production garnerned more than a million views on TikTok and 100k views on YouTube for three of the songs that feature in the show, ‘New York', ‘If I Believed' and ‘What'll It Be', tracks can now be enjoyed by fans on all streaming platforms. Watch the viral clip 'New York' here!

Dougal is a naive, impossibly upbeat Brit, flying to New York for his Dad's second wedding. The Dad he's never known. Waiting for him at the airport is Robin, the sister of the bride. She's a native New Yorker, she's late for work, and she doesn't have time to stop and see the sights.

Instant attraction? Definitely not. But with an extravagant wedding approaching and the city at their feet - anything could happen.