TV: The Best of Benanti- Meet MY FAIR LADY's New Eliza!

Click Here for More Articles on MY FAIR LADY REVIVAL

As BroadwayWorld reported this morning, Tony Award winner Laura Benanti will assume the role of Eliza Doolittle in its award-winning production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady, directed by Bartlett Sher, for a limited engagement beginning Tuesday, October 23 and currently scheduled through Sunday, February 17, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street).

Laura Benanti returns to LCT having appeared in its productions of Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (Tony and Drama League nominations; Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards) and In the Next Room, or the vibrator play (Outer Critics Circle and Drama League nominations). Winner of the Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards for her performance as Gypsy Rose Lee in Arthur Laurents' production of Gypsy opposite Patti LuPone, her other Broadway credits include her Tony-nominated performances in the recent revival of She Loves Me (also Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama League nominations), Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods (also Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations), and Swing!.

Her other theater credits both on Broadway and off include Steve Martin's Meteor Shower opposite Amy Schumer, Christopher Durang's Why Torture is Wrong, and the People Who Love Them at The Public, Wonderful Town and Gypsy at City Center Encores!, The Wedding Singer, Nine with Antonio Banderas, Time and Again at the Manhattan Theatre Club, A Little Night Music at L.A. Opera, A Winter's Tale at Williamstown Theatre Festival, Jane Eyre and Man of La Mancha at Paper Mill Playhouse, and the 1998 production ofThe Sound of Music opposite Richard Chamberlain, in which she made her Broadway debut.

Before her Broadway return, brush up on your Benanti with some of her greatest past performances!

Laura as Cinderella in Into the Woods (2002):

Laura spoofs The Sound of Music (2015):

Laura as Claudia in Nine (2003):

Laura sings Sondheim (2010):

Laura makes her Broadway debut in The Sound of Music (1999):

Laura as Amalia in She Loves Me (2016):

Laura as Candela in Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (2010):

Laura as Lily in The Secret Garden (2005):

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You