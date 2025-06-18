TRU to Present 'Pooling Resources: How Three Women-Led Companies Joined Forces'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is celebrating its fifth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 250 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020.

6/20 - Pooling Resources: How Three Women-led Companies Joined Forces

In the room, the three companies that combined to create The Femme Collective. Meet D-Davis of Eden Theatre Company, Kate Muethof the Neo-Political Cowgirls and Lorca Peress of MultiStages. After the profound financial and cultural disruptions caused by COVID-19, these three companies made a comeback by rethinking the theater landscape. By sharing resources, space, and creative energy, Femme Collective not only confronted the economic challenges of a post-pandemic world, but also provided a platform to amplify diverse voices, foster community resilience, and redefine how theater can empower and sustain its artists and audiences. Although each company presented their own work, they shared the costs. What did that look like? How did they work out the schedule for their shared space? Did cross-promoting expand their individual audiences? What other shared costs made this more affordable for each company? And what were the bumps in the road? Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

UPCOMING:

6/27 - From New York City to St. Paul to South Africa: a Director Who Moves in Many Directions. In the room: Stephen DiMenna, executive artistic director of the Park Square Theatre in St. Paul, former artistic director of both the MCC Youth Theatre Company and InitialStage in New York and founding artistic director of The International Theatre Project which uses theater as a catalyst for education, self-discovery and empowerment for young people in disenfranchised communities worldwide. That's Stephen DiMenna ... all over. The common thread is a passion for directing and a mission of using theater as a way to educate and empower young artists as well as audiences. Though his resume leads with a dazzling lineup of directing credits, his heart encompasses a world of accomplishments. How does he do many things and balance his time? Is his energy challenged at all by the current war that feels like it is being waged on the arts and so many of our values? Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

7/4 - No Community Gathering. Go shoot off fireworks and have a hot dog. They'll be back 7/11.