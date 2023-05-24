TRU Presents Community Gathering Via Zoom - Don't Just Stand There - Do Something: Addressing DEI

TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards Photo 1 Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards
Annaleigh Ashford, SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Drama League Awards Photo 2 See the Full List of 2023 Drama League Award Winners!
Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Photo 3 Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award
Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 D Photo 4 Photos: On The Red Carpet at the 2023 Drama League Awards- Part 1

Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 Drama League Awards

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now into its second year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 150 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater reopens. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about how we kept theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

To receive the Zoom invitation for future meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make an optional tax-deductible donation - or consider joining TRU at truonline.org/membership to support the organization during these challenging times.

5/26 - Don't Just Stand There - Do Something: Addressing DEI. In the room: Miranda Gohh, founder of Theater Producers of Color, founding member of The Industry Standard Group, associate producer at Davenport Theatricals (A Beautiful Noise, Harmony) and Stairwell Productions (What the Constitution Means to Me); Rob Laqui, founding member of The Industry Standard Group, associate producer at Octopus Theatricals, co-producer of A Strange Loop. Most of us recognize and acknowledge the need for greater diversity in our industry, at all levels. So what do we do about it? In 2020, our guests directly addressed the needs of the BIPOC theater community. Both TISG and TOPC can be seen as direct responses to the outcry of "We See You White American Theater," and years of frustration, putting into place initiatives to strengthen the collective voices of BIPOC theater professionals, and making commercial producing and investing more accessible. Click here to register and receive the zoom link: https://truonline.org/events/dont-just-stand-there/.

UPCOMING:

6/2 - The Theater of Tomorrow, Today: Adding New Technologies to the Toolbox. In the room: Tim Kashani, co-founder of Apples and Oranges Arts, a company that merges theater and technology in their THEatre ACCELERATOR program, an innovative incubator for new musical development; plus the more recent Humani3, a venture studio that harnesses the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Extended Realities (XR), and Web 3.0 (W3). Click here to register and receive the zoom link: https://truonline.org/events/the-theater-of-tomorrow/.

Check back at TRU's web page for the 2023 schedule: truonline.org/tru-community-gathering.

Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/. And a new podcast series, TRU Talks About Theater featuring 2023 Community Gathering conversations is now available wherever you get your podcasts; or tune in at ElectraCast: https://electracast.com/?s=Theater+Resources

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a thirty-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-producing artists as well as career producers and theater companies.

TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Date, Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab.

Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation, The Storyline Project and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation.

For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit truonline.org.



Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

Marc Shaiman Teases Possible Musical Episode of ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING For Season 3 Photo
Marc Shaiman Teases Possible Musical Episode of ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING For Season 3

The third season of Only Murders in the Building is set to revolve around the making of a Broadway show, but will the season include a full-blown musical episode? A new teaser from 2023 Tony-nominees Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman suggests one could be on the horizon!

Video: The Company of CABARET Heads Into Rehearsal At Barrington Stage Company Photo
Video: The Company of CABARET Heads Into Rehearsal At Barrington Stage Company

Barrington Stage Company has revealed a behind the scenes look at its new production of the legendary Kander & Ebb musical Cabaret, running June 14-July 8. Picture a once-grand German deco musical palace, now a symbol of resilience in disrepair, jutting out into the audience. Raw, dirty, visceral — the music promises to leave you breathless. See first look video of the cast in rehearsal here.

Tony-Winner André De Shields To Perform And Be Honored At Flushing Town Hall Gala Photo
Tony-Winner André De Shields To Perform And Be Honored At Flushing Town Hall Gala

Flushing Town Hall will hold its annual gala, Around the World & Home Again, on Thursday, June 15.

2022 – 2023 Broadway Season Boasts Attendance Of 12.3 Million And Grosses $1.58 Photo
2022 – 2023 Broadway Season Boasts Attendance Of 12.3 Million And Grosses $1.58 Billion

The Broadway League has released statistics for the 2022-2023 season, which began on May 23, 2022, and ended on May 21, 2023. In the first full season since Broadway returned from the COVID-19 pandemic closure, Broadway reached a total attendance of 12,283,399 and generated $1,577,586,897 in grosses. The 2022-2023 season included 1,474 playing weeks and 11,506 performances.


More Hot Stories For You

2022 – 2023 Broadway Season Boasts Attendance Of 12.3 Million And Grosses $1.58 Billion2022 – 2023 Broadway Season Boasts Attendance Of 12.3 Million And Grosses $1.58 Billion
Video: Judy McLane Performs 'Everything's Coming Up Roses' In GYPSY at Goodspeed MusicalsVideo: Judy McLane Performs 'Everything's Coming Up Roses' In GYPSY at Goodspeed Musicals
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 5/21/23; Final Week of SeasonBroadway Grosses: Week Ending 5/21/23; Final Week of Season
Adam Chanler-Berat, Rebecca Naomi Jones and More Join I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE at Classic Stage CompanyAdam Chanler-Berat, Rebecca Naomi Jones and More Join I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE at Classic Stage Company

Videos

Video: 'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain Video Video: 'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards Video
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE Video
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE
Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer Video
Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You