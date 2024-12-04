T.R. Knight, Gabrielle Nevaeh & More Join STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW on Broadway

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW will begin performances Friday, March 28, 2025.
|
Additional cast members will join the Broadway production of the Olivier Award-winning, STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW. The previously announced Louis McCartney as Henry Creel will be joined by Rosie Benton (Patriots) as Virginia Creel, Alex Breaux (“Stranger Things” Season 5) as Dr. Brenner, Nicky Eldridge (Broadway Debut) as Bob Newby, Andrew Hovelson (Lucky Guy) as Principal Newby, Alison Jaye (“Shameless”) as Joyce Maldonado, Emmy Award nominee T.R. Knight (“Grey’s Anatomy”) as Victor Creel, Emmy Award nominee Gabrielle Nevaeh (Nickelodeon’s “That Girl Lay Lay”) as Patty Newby and Burke Swanson (Back to the Future: The Musical) as James Hopper, Jr. STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW will begin performances Friday, March 28, 2025 and officially open Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at Broadway’s Marquis Theatre. Further casting will be announced in January 2025.
Based on an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry, and rooted in the mythology and world of the Netflix global phenomenon, STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW is a new play written by Kate Trefry, directed by Stephen Daldry and co-directed by Justin Martin. See photos from the West End production HERE!
Before the world turned upside down. Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy…and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.
From Netflix and the multi-award-winning Broadway producer Sonia Friedman Productions comes STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW. Winner of two Olivier Awards including Best Entertainment, this landmark production is brought to life by an award-winning creative team including director Stephen Daldry (The Crown, Billy Elliot, The Inheritance, The Hours, The Reader) and co-director Justin Martin (Prima Facie, The Inheritance). With stunning special effects, extraordinary performances, and a storyline that will keep you on the edge of your seat, this gripping, stand-alone adventure will take you right back to the beginnings of the Stranger Things story.
STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW will feature set design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Paul Arditti, original music composition, orchestration, arrangements and supervision by D.J. Walde, illusions design & visual effects by Jamie Harrison & Chris Fisher, video design & visual effects by 59, choreography by Coral Messam, movement direction by Lynne Page, wigs, hair and make-up design by Campbell Young Associates, technical director is Gary Beestone for Gary Beestone Associates, casting by Jim Carnahan, UK casting by Jessica Ronane CDG.
Videos