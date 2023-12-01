Photos: First Look at STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW in the West End

The eagerly anticipated show based on the Netflix series opens on 14 December

By: Dec. 01, 2023

The first look production photos for Stranger Things: The First Shadow, currently in previews at the Phoenix Theatre, have been released.

See the all-new photos below.

Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.

Brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension, this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story – and may hold the key to the end.

The show is currently in previews and opens on 14 December.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Isabella Pappas (Joyce Maldonado), Christopher Buckley (Bob Newby), Oscar Lloyd (James Hopper Jr)

Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Louis McCartney (Henry Creel)

Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Louis McCartney (Henry Creel), Ella Karuna Williams (Patty Newby)

Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Louis McCartney (Henry Creel)

Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Louis McCartney (Henry Creel), Patrick Vaill (Dr Brenner)

Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Louis McCartney (Henry Creel), Calum Ross (Walter Henderson), Maisie Norma Seaton (Claudia Yount)

Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Maisie Norma Seaton (Claudia Yount), Kemi Awoderu (Sue Anderson), Isabella Pappas (Joyce Maldonado)

Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Louis McCartney (Henry Creel), Patrick Vaill (Dr Brenner)

Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Oscar Lloyd (James Hopper Jr), Shane Attwooll (Chief Hopper)

Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Louis McCartney (Henry Creel)




