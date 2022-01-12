TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Will Play Final Performance on January 16; Set to Re-Open This June at Belasco Theatre

BroadwayWorld has just learned that To Kill A Mockingbird, the most successful American play in Broadway history, will conclude the current leg of its history-making, record-shattering run at Broadway's Shubert Theatre on Sunday, January 16 and will reopen one block east at the Belasco Theatre on Wednesday, June 1, giving To Kill A Mockingbird an unrestricted run in its new home. Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Greg Kinnear will resume his performances as 'Atticus Finch' on June 1.

To Kill a Mockingbird, directed by Bartlett Sher, will begin performances in London's West End at the Gielgud Theatre on March 10, 2022, starring Rafe Spall, and will then launch its coast-to-coast National Tour on March 27, 2022, at Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, NY, followed by the official tour opening on April 5, 2022 at the Citizens Bank Opera House in Boston, MA, starring Emmy Award winner Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch, all before reopening at the Belasco.

Executive Producer Orin Wolf commented, "It has been an extraordinary experience to watch every member of this company bring 'Mockingbird' back to life at the Shubert. While it is sad to go dark even for a short time, it is an honor to help this magnificent production continue its historic run in the Belasco Theatre, and I look forward to its bright future as we kick off in June."

Before the Broadway shutdown in March 2020, To Kill A Mockingbird continuously played to standing-room-only houses. Since performances began on Thursday, November 1, 2018, the production had not played to an empty seat, with capacity remaining over 100% for every performance. On February 26, 2020, the cast of To Kill A Mockingbird gave a history-making performance of the play at Madison Square Garden, for 18,000 New York City school kids. This was the largest single performance of a theatrical work in the history of world theater. In 2019, to culminate National "Theatre In Our Schools" month, Mr. Sorkin, Mr. Sher, and members of the Broadway cast of To Kill A Mockingbird took the play to Washington, D.C. for an unprecedented special presentation at the Library of Congress, in partnership with the Educational Theatre Association. Speaker Nancy Pelosi was the special guest, opening the event alongside Dr. Carla Diane Hayden, Librarian of Congress (the first woman in our nation's history to hold the coveted position). The production reopened on Broadway on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, with original stars Jeff Daniels and Celia Keenan-Bolger returning to their original roles. Greg Kinnear succeeded Mr. Daniels in the role of Atticus Finch on Wednesday, January 5.

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, the small-town lawyer Atticus Finch, played by Kinnear. The cast of characters includes Atticus's daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia, their visiting friend Dill, and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur "Boo" Radley.

Tickets for To Kill A Mockingbird are now available via Telecharge at 212 239 6200, and on Telecharge.com.