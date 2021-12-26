TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Cancels Sunday Matinee; to Resume Sunday Evening

Following yesterday's cancelation of the evening performance on Saturday, December 25 of Broadway's To Kill A Mockingbird, the Sunday, December 26 matinee has been cancelled as well due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases. All tickets for the cancelled show will be refunded at the point of purchase.

The production wrote on social media "The priority is the health and wellness of the cast, crew, and audience. We will resume performances on Sunday, December 26 in the evening. We wish everyone a happy and safe holiday season."

Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning American classic To Kill A Mockingbird comes to Broadway for the first time in a new adaptation by Aaron Sorkin and directed by Bartlett Sher. This new interpretation of the beloved, iconic American story retells the story of one of literature's towering symbols of integrity and righteousness, Atticus Finch, in a way made even more poignant for today. Told by Atticus' daughter Scout, based on herself, we see a world of pain and inequity through the eyes youthful innocence.