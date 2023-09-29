TITANIC: THE MUSICAL U.K. Tour Coming to Theaters This Fall

The filmed capture of the Titanic the Musical U.K. tour is coming to theaters on November 4 and 8, 2023.

Brought to the cinema by Fathom Events, tickets are slated to go on sale on October 6. Specific screening times and locations have not yet been announced. The production was filmed over the summer prior to its July 29 closing date.

Titanic: the Musical joins Fathom Events' exciting lineup of filmed musical theatre productions coming to theaters this fall, also including Waitress on Broadway coming to theaters in December.

Presented by Danielle Tarento in association with Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, Harmonia, Bruce Robert Harris and Jack W Batman, the production opened at the Churchill Theatre in Bromley on 16 March 2023, 10 years since it made its critically acclaimed debut at Southwark Playhouse in London.

The cast of Titanic at the time of its filming included Martin Allanson (J. Bruce Ismay), Valda Akiks (Ida Straus), Graham Bickley (Captain Edward Smith), Sam Brown (Frederick Fleet), James Darch (Edgar Beane), David Delve (Isidor Straus), Catherine Digges (Head Maid), Adam Filipe (Frederick Barrett).

Joining them was Emily George (Kate Murphy), Luke Harley (Andrew Latimer), Emma Harrold (Lady Caroline Neville), Alastair Hill (Harold Bride), Abi Hudson (Maid), Barnaby Hughes (Herbert Pitman/Henry Etches), Paul Kemble (Joseph Boxhall), Niamh Long (Kate Mullins), Matthew McDonald (Charles Clarke), Ian McLarnon (Thomas Andrews), Danny Michaels (Joseph Bell), Chris Nevin (Jim Farrell), Jack North (Charles Lightoller), Joseph Peacock (Bellboy/Wallace Hartley), Billy Roberts (William McMaster Murdoch), Bree Smith (Alice Beane) and Lucie-Mae Summer (Kate McGowan).

In the final hours of 14th April 1912, the RMS Titanic, on her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York, collided with an iceberg and 'the unsinkable ship' slowly sank. It was one of the most tragic disasters of the 20th Century. 1517 men, women and children lost their lives.

Based on real people aboard the most legendary ship in the world, Titanic The Musical is a stunning and stirring production focusing on the hopes, dreams and aspirations of her passengers who each boarded with stories and personal ambitions of their own. All innocently unaware of the fate awaiting them, the Third Class immigrants’ dream of a better life in America, the Second Class imagine they too can join the lifestyles of the rich and famous, whilst the millionaire Barons of the First Class anticipate legacies lasting forever.

With music and lyrics by Maury Yeston (Nine, Grand Hotel) and a book by Peter Stone (Woman of the Year and 1776), the original Broadway production of Titanic The Musical won five Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book. This new production celebrates the 10th anniversary of its London premiere where it won sweeping critical acclaim across the board.

The director is Thom Southerland, the set and costume designer is David Woodhead, the lighting designer is Howard Hudson, the sound designer is Andrew Johnson, musical staging is by Cressida Carré, musical supervision is by Mark Aspinall and new musical arrangements are by Ian Weinberger.