WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film to Screen in Movie Theaters This December

Order up! The filmed capture of Waitress: the Musical starring Sara Bareilles is coming to movie theaters this December.

Bleecker Street has acquired the U.S. rights to the filmed musical from composer-lyricist Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson, following its critically acclaimed world premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival.

Waitress: the Musical is set to release nationwide on December 7, 2023 in partnership with Fathom Events as a unique and must-see theatrical experience.

The spirited and visually stunning footage from the hit musical production, which also features Bareilles in the leading role, was captured live on stage in 2021 during the musical’s reprise run on Broadway.

Waitress: The Musical brings the Tony-nominated, Broadway phenomenon to the big screen. Featuring composer-lyricist Sara Bareilles as Jenna Hunterson, a waitress and expert pie maker stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage.

When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna fights to reclaim a long-forgotten part of herself. Through the support of her fellow waitresses and an unexpected romance, Jenna begins to find the courage to take a long-abandoned dream off the shelf. Waitress celebrates the power of friendship, dreams, the family we choose and the beauty of a well-baked pie.

The film was directed by Brett Sullivan, for the stage by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus, with Jessie Nelson as creative advisor. Waitress: The Musical also stars Eric Anderson, Charity Angeìl Dawson, Christopher Fitzgerald, Drew Gehling, Caitlin Houlahan, Dakin Matthews and Joe Tippett.

The ensemble at the team of the filming included Tyrone Davis, Jr., Matt DeAngelis, Andrew Fitch, Henry Gottfried, Molly Jobe, Emily Koch, Max Kumangai, Anastacia McCleskey, Gerianne Pérez, Stephanie Torns, and Nyla Watson.

Michael Roiff, Barry and Fran Weissler, Bareilles, Nelson, and Paul Morphos serve as producers, with Alecia Parker as an executive producer. The acquisition was negotiated by Kent Sanderson, Miranda King, and Avy Eschenasy on behalf of Bleecker Street with FilmNation Entertainment.

Debuting in April 2016, Waitress was the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Diane Paulus. The design team features sets by Tony Award-winner Scott Pask, costumes by Suttirat Anne Larlarb, lighting by Tony Award-winner Ken Billington, and sound by Tony Award-nominee Jonathan Deans. Music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.

Based on the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress was one of the longest-running shows in recent Broadway history, playing more than 1500 performances at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. The show returned for a limited engagement at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre to celebrate Broadway’s re-opening in the fall of 2021. Waitress was produced on Broadway by Barry and Fran Weissler and Norton and Elayne Herrick, and the original motion picture was produced by Michael Roiff / Night & Day Pictures.

The exclusive theatrical release of Waitress: The Musical marks Bleecker Street and Fathom Events’ second partnership, following Guy Nattiv’s Golda, which was released with Fathom on August 23 in advance of its wider theatrical release on August 25.

Fathom Events, known for their longtime partnership with the Metropolitan Opera, has previously released similar stage-to-screen titles including BANDSTAND: The Broadway Musical on Screen, DISNEY’S NEWSIES: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL!, and Kinky Boots, as well as numerous performances from the National Theater Live in London including Jodie Comer's Tony® Award winning performance in Prima Facie, Frankenstein, and Hamlet.

Bleecker Street’s upcoming highly-anticipated release slate also features Meg Ryan’s What Happens Later, starring Ryan alongside David Duchovny, releasing on October 13; The Origin, a Stone Age-set thriller making its North American premiere at Fantastic Fest; and Gabriela Cowperthwaite’s space station-set thriller I.S.S., which recently debuted at the 2023 Tribeca Festival to acclaim.

Additional recent titles include: Marc Turtletaub’s sci-fi comedy, Jules starring Sir Ben Kingsley, currently in theaters; the Catherine Hardwicke-directed Mafia Mamma starring Toni Collette and Monica Bellucci; Laurel Parmet’s feature directorial debut and Sundance Film Festival breakout The Starling Girl; and Alice Troughton’s The Lesson with Daryl McCormack, Richard E. Grant, and Julie Delpy.

