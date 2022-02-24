TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Announces New Block Of Tickets On Sale Now

A new block of tickets for Broadway's TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is now on sale for performances through Sunday, November 20, 2022. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com or at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre box office (205 West 46th Street).

TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL currently stars Nkeki Obi-Melekwe as Tina, Nick Rashad Burroughs as Ike, Kayla Davion as Tina (at some performances), NaTasha Yvette Williams as Zelma, Tony Award nominee Myra Lucretia Taylor as Gran Georgeanna and Jessica Rush as Rhonda and also features Juliet Benn, Steven Booth, Gerald Caesar, Julius Chase, Ronni Colette, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Holli' Conway, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Charlie Franklin, Judith Franklin, Josiah Gaffney, Matthew Griffin, Ari Groover, Sheldon Henry, David Jennings, Ross Lekites, Robert Lenzi, Rob Marnell, Jhardon DiShon Milton, NaTonia MonÃ©t, Phierce Phoenix, Deon Releford-Lee, Justin Schuman, Allysa Shorte, Carla R. Stewart, Eric A. Walker Jr., Katie Webber and Michelle West.

Written by Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is directed by Tony Award nominee Phyllida Lloyd with choreography by Tony Award nominee Anthony van Laast, set and costume designs by Tony Award nominee Mark Thompson, musical supervision, additional music and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Tony Award nominee Bruno Poet, sound by Tony Award nominee Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Tony Award nominee Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp, wigs, hair and makeup design by Drama Desk Award winner Campbell Young Associates, music direction by Alvin Hough Jr. and casting by The Telsey Office.

This new musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock n' Roll. TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity.

One of the world's best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.

This new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner and presented in association with Tina Turner herself, received its world premiere in April 2018 in London, where it opened to five-star reviews and has broken box office records at the Aldwych Theatre. A multi-year North American tour will launch at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in Providence, Rhode Island in the Fall of 2022 and visit more than 40 cities in its first year. In March 2019, the German production opened at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg, and the Dutch production opened at the Beatrix Theater, Utrecht, in February 2020. A third European production opened in Fall 2021 at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid, Spain.

TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL officially reopened at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on October 8, 2021.

The Broadway production, which originally opened on November 7, 2019, was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical.

Produced by Stage Entertainment and Ghostlight Records and featuring the original London cast, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical: Original Cast Recording is available worldwide on CD, both online and in stores. The CD features a 20-page booklet, which includes liner notes, synopsis, and production and studio photography. The album was recorded in February 2019 at Angel Studios and RAK Studios, produced by the show's Music Supervisor Nicholas Skilbeck and Kurt Deutsch, and co-produced by Tom Kelly. To download or stream the album, or order the CD, please visit http://www.ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/riverdeep-tinaturnermusical.

In 2021, Tina Turner was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in recognition of her solo work.

She was previously inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 as a duo alongside Ike Turner.

The Emmy-nominated feature documentary TINA is now available to stream on HBO Max. A revealing and intimate look at the life and career of musical icon Tina Turner, TINA charts her improbable rise to early fame, her personal and professional struggles throughout her life and her even more improbable resurgence as a global phenomenon in the 1980s. The feature documentary is from Academy Award-winning directors Dan Lindsay, T.J. Martin and Lightbox, the production company founded by Academy Award-winning producer Simon Chinn and Emmy-winning producer Jonathan Chinn, together with Emmy-nominated producer Diane Becker.

Tickets for Broadway's TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL range from $59.00 - $199.00 and are now on sale at www.ticketmaster.com.

A $45 ticket digital lottery is available at https://lottery.broadwaydirect.com/show/tina-ny. Powered by Broadway Direct, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL's digital lottery will open at 9AM the day before the performance and closed at 3PM the day before the performance. Winners will be notified by email shortly after each drawing and have 60 minutes to claim and pay for tickets online. Seat locations and number of tickets awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Maximum 2 tickets per entry. Please note, lottery seats may be partial view.

The performance schedule for TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is as follows: Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm and Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 8pm, with matinees on Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm and Sunday at 3PM.