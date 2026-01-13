THIS IS NOT A DRILL Musical Released For Licensing On Anniversary Of Hawaii Missile Alert

The original musical THIS IS NOT A DRILL, inspired by Hawaii’s 2018 false ballistic missile alert, is now available for licensing, the creators announced on the eighth anniversary of the incident. The musical dramatizes the 38-minute period between the emergency alert and its retraction, an event that drew international attention and left residents and visitors believing they were facing imminent danger.

The musical was conceived by Dallas-based songwriter Holly Doubet, who was in Hawaii at the time of the alert. The book is by Doubet and Joseph McDonough, with music and lyrics by Doubet, Kathy Babylon, and John Vester.

This Is Not a Drill received its world premiere in fall 2025 at The York Theatre Company, where it ran for five weeks. The production was directed and choreographed by Gabriel Barre, with music supervision by Paul Bogaev and music direction by David John Madore.

Set in real time, the musical follows an ensemble of tourists, local residents, and government officials as they navigate fear, confusion, and reflection during the alert. With a contemporary score and ensemble-driven structure, the piece is positioned for regional theatres, universities, and mid-sized professional companies seeking new work with topical subject matter.

Following its New York premiere, This Is Not a Drill has entered the licensing phase. Perusal materials, demo recordings, and licensing information are available at ThisIsNotADrill-TheMusical.com, with full-length video and script available upon request.